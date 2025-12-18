Manchester United transfer news: Antoine Semenyo January 'decision' made following 'favour' from Pep Guardiola

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Dec 2025 23:58 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 08:31

Manchester United have reportedly decided to do all they can to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth ahead of rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday at Villa Park, and the clash could be key for the visitors' hopes of Champions League football.

Ruben Amorim's side are only two points from fourth-placed Chelsea, though they may need January additions in order to secure a place in the top four.

The club have been strongly linked with a move for winger Semenyo, but they will face competition for his signature from the likes of Manchester City.

However, The Telegraph report that the uncertainty regarding the future of City boss Pep Guardiola has boosted United's hopes of landing Semenyo, and a decision has been made to go all out to bring the forward to Old Trafford.

Does Antoine Semenyo make sense under Ruben Amorim?

United focused on rebuilding their attacking ranks in the summer, bringing in forwards Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Bringing in Semenyo would make little sense if the team continue to play a 3-4-3 system for the foreseeable future as four high-level players competing for three spots could cause tension.

Dropping any of their three major signings from the summer could damage the confidence of the newcomers, especially for 22-year-old Sesko.

Backups like Mason Mount and Amad Diallo would also see their playing time reduced further, and any funds would almost certainly be better spent on a midfielder in January.

Ruben Amorim future: Is Semenyo a signing for life after Bruno Fernandes?

Amorim has been keen on playing captain Bruno Fernandes in a deeper midfield role despite the Portuguese having primarily played as a number 10 in his career.

Fernandes has spoken publicly about how Amorim's backing was key in his decision to resist any move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but should the head coach lose his job, it would not be surprising if the playmaker was moved on.

Considering most managers play a back-four system, signing Semenyo as a replacement for Fernandes could make sense given his exit would allow Matheus Cunha to move away from wide areas and play more centrally.

Cunha, Semenyo, Mbeumo and Sesko could all play together in a 4-2-3-1 system, and perhaps United's resolve to sign the Bournemouth man hints at their future plans regarding Amorim and their captain.