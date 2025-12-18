Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 18 Dec 2025 23:54 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 04:03

Charlton Athletic will attempt to end a six-game winless run when they face Oxford United in Saturday's Championship clash at The Valley.

Meanwhile, the U's will also be desperate to pick up all three points after winning just one of their last nine matches.

Match preview

After collecting 23 points from their opening 14 matches, Charlton have experienced a significant drop-off with just one point from their previous six outings.

The Addicks at least managed to end their five-game losing run with a hard-fought draw against Birmingham City last weekend.

Substitute Tyreece Campbell scored his first league goal of the season to cancel out Christoph Klarer's opener, ensuring his team left St Andrew's with a useful point.

Charlton, who are five points clear of safety, will be looking to build upon that 1-1 draw by claiming their first win since beating West Bromwich Albion on November 4.

Nathan Jones's side can take confidence from the fact that four of their six Championship victories have taken place at The Valley.

With that said, the Addicks have not won any of their previous seven games against Oxford since running out 2-0 winners in October 2020.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Oxford are sitting third from bottom and a point adrift from safety after winning four, drawing seven and losing 10 of their 21 league matches this season.

The U's have won just one of their last nine games and gone three games without a win since beating Ipswich Town 2-1 at the end of November.

After starting December with a 2-0 loss to Swansea City, Gary Rowett's side went on to play out a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers before falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat in last Saturday's home game against Preston North End.

Brian De Keersmaecker scored his first Oxford goal to reduce Preston's lead to one, but it ultimately counted for very little as the U's failed in their quest to find an equaliser.

They will now head on their travels with hopes of claiming their third away win of the season and their first road victory since beating Sheffield Wednesday on October 25.

The U's have won five of their last seven games against Charlton Athletic, including two of their previous three trips to the Valley - a commanding 4-0 win in February 2022 and a 2-1 success in January 2024.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

L L L L L D

Oxford United Championship form:

D D W L D L

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

The hosts are expected to be without the services of Amari’i Bell, Josh Edwards and Matty Gooden due to injury.

Jones revealed last week that attacker Onel Hernandez will be out for “weeks” after picking up a hamstring problem.

Campbell and Greg Docherty could come into Jones’s thinking if he opts to make changes for Saturday’s home fixture.

As for the visitors, Cameron Brannagan and Przemyslaw Placheta are set to miss out with calf issues.

Defender Brodie Spencer is continuing to work on his recovery from a foot problem, while attacker Matt Phillips remains sidelined with a quad injury.

Stanley Mills is pushing for a starting spot after featuring as a half-time substitute in last Saturday’s defeat to Preston.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey; Bree, Docherty, Coventry, Carey, Campbell; Olaofe, Leaburn

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Helik, Davies, Brown; Mills, De Keersmaecker, Vaulks, Leigh; Romney, Prelec, Lankshear

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Oxford United

Charlton and Oxford have both found wins hard to come by in recent times, and with that in mind, we think they could play out a draw in a cagey encounter at The Valley.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.