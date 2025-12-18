Preview: Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 18 Dec 2025 23:46 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 08:34

Both aiming to end winless runs in League One, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town will meet for a Yorkshire Derby at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

In the midst of a slump, the visitors trail the top six in the League One table by four points, while their hosts sit 16th and just two points above the drop zone.

Match preview

Rotherham United return to League One action on Saturday aiming to get back to winning ways and reignite a climb up the table.

After enjoying an upturn in form to briefly move away from the bottom four, they head into the weekend in a five-match winless streak, leaving them on 24 points from 20 games.

The Millers' struggles have come in attack thus far, with only four sides scoring fewer than their 20 goals, having most recently suffered back-to-back defeats following three straight draws which, at the time, extended a nine-game unbeaten run.

That streak was halted in a 3-0 home beating to Blackpool, before Matt Hamshaw's side visited strugglers Plymouth Argyle last weekend and left empty-handed as Joe Ralls netted the only goal on the stroke of half time.

With any momentum from their upturn now stalled, and now sitting 16th again and just two points above the drop zone, Rotherham United will go in search of a much-needed three-point haul on Saturday to keep themselves above the bottom four.

© Imago

Their visitors, meanwhile, travel across Yorkshire aiming to end a slump of their own in pursuit of the top six.

Huddersfield Town's second straight League One season, and first under the management of Lee Grant, has been an underwhelming one thus far, as they sit ninth on 28 points from 20 outings.

That is in spite of a strong attacking record, with only leaders Cardiff City topping their tally of 32 goals scored, while just two teams have conceded more than the 30 that the Terriers have allowed.

Grant's men head into Saturday's Yorkshire derby in a five-match winless run, most recently playing out 1-1 draws against Northampton Town and Wigan Athletic, with Raphael Borges Rodrigues pegging them back against the latter last weekend after Murray Wallace's opener.

Now sitting four points outside of the playoffs and nine behind second spot, in a season in which they targeted a return to the Championship, Huddersfield Town will hope to kickstart a sustained run and climb into the playoff spots with an away win on Saturday.

Rotherham United League One form:

WDDDLL

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

DDDWLL

Huddersfield Town League One form:

WLDLDD

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

LDWLDD

Team News

© Imago

Rotherham United continue to deal with a long injury list, with Zak Jules, Reece James, Josh Benson, Shaun McWilliams and Lenny Agbaire all set to miss out again on Saturday.

They are also light in attack, with Sam Nombe, Kion Etete, Martin Sherif and Joshua Kayode sidelined, meaning Ar'jany Martha should again join Jordan Hugill in a makeshift front two.

Dru Yearwood should continue in the engine room alongside Daniel Gore and Kian Spence in Benson's place while Jamal Baptiste and Tom Holmes have been fit to return at the back in recent weeks after injury layoffs.

Huddersfield Town are also hit by injuries, with Jack Whatmough, Mickel Miller, Marcus McGuane, Herbie Kane and Antony Evans all set to miss out again.

Radinio Balker, Joe Low and Murray Wallace will line up in an unchanged back three from last week's draw, given their losses at the back.

Ryan Ledson and Marcus Harness will hope to get the nod in midfield again, while Alfie May, Dion Charles and Bojan Radulovic will compete to lead the line with support from Leo Castledine, who has netted six league goals this term.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Holmes, Baptiste; Hall, Yearwood, Gore, Spence, Powell; Hugill, Martha

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Low, Wallace; Gooch, Harness, Ledson, Roughan; Castledine; May, Charles

We say: Rotherham United 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Both sides have seen any momentum fizzle out in recent weeks, but the visitors certainly boast more quality, particularly after injuries, and we give them a slight edge in Rotherham despite their struggles.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.