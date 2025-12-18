Crystal Palace lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Oliver Glasner changes entire team

By Ben Knapton | 18 Dec 2025 22:28

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner should make another 11 changes to his starting XI when the Eagles clash with Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League battle at Elland Road.

The FA Cup holders only have one full day to rest and recuperate from Thursday's 2-2 draw with KuPS in the Conference League, but they fielded no first-choice starters in that Selhurst Park stalemate.

Only five established regulars - Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi - saw the field in the second half, and the quintet should be among a full complement of alterations here.

Hughes will partner up with Adam Wharton in midfield after Daichi Kamada suffered a serious hamstring injury in last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, while Nathaniel Clyne deputises for the stricken Daniel Munoz at right wing-back.

Ismaila Sarr will be away with the Senegal national team at the Africa Cup of Nations for a number of weeks, potentially triggering a three-way battle for his spot between Eddie Nketiah, Romain Esse and Justin Devenny.

The latter scored Palace's leveller in midweek, but after he and Esse both played the full 90 against KuPS, Nketiah is sure to join Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta up front.

Guehi, Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix are set for defensive recalls too, while Walter Benitez hands the gloves back over to Dean Henderson.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Nketiah, Pino; Mateta

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up for this game