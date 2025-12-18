Leeds vs. Crystal Palace: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 18 Dec 2025 12:38

On the right path to Premier League survival, an increasingly resilient Leeds United side take on Crystal Palace in Saturday night's top-flight encounter at Elland Road.

The Whites extended their unbeaten run to three games with a well-earned 1-1 draw at Brentford last weekend and now sit 17th in the top-flight table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

In contrast, the Eagles lost their three-match winning sequence in a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, and Oliver Glasner's men will only have one full day to rest in between Thursday's Conference League game vs. KuPS and Saturday's showdown.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 68

Leeds United wins: 31

Draws: 17

Crystal Palace wins: 20

A regular fixture in the top two tiers of English football, Leeds United and Crystal Palace first crossed paths in the 1921-22 Second Division campaign and have now done battle in 68 competitive matches across all tournaments.

The Yorkshire side hold the head-to-head bragging rights with 31 victories compared to 20 for the Eagles, while only 17 draws have been played out between the two teams over the last 104 years.

The most recent of those draws came towards the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season, as Leeds dug in for a 0-0 stalemate en route to survival, but Palace did the double over the Whites in the following campaign.

A 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park in October 2022 preceded a 5-1 Elland Road embarrassment in April 2023, and the latter result represents Crystal Palace's biggest-ever win away to Leeds in any tournament.

The 2022-23 campaign also saw Palace win back-to-back games against Leeds for the first time since 2006, when the Eagles claimed a pair of 1-0 Championship wins over the Whites, who have otherwise done themselves proud in this particular battle.

Indeed, Leeds have lost just four of their last 14 meetings with the London club in all competitions, and they have never been beaten in successive top-flight home matches by Crystal Palace.

Outside of league football, Leeds conquered Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the fifth round of the 2002-03 FA Cup, and the Whites also obliterated the Eagles 8-1 in the 1929-30 edition of the competition.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 09, 2023: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 09, 2022: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2022: Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2021: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2021: Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2020: Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 09, 2013: Crystal Palace 2-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Nov 24, 2012: Leeds United 2-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Jan 14, 2012: Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 10, 2011: Leeds United 3-2 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Apr 25, 2011: Crystal Palace 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Dec 04, 2010: Leeds United 2-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Aug 26, 2008: Leeds 4-0 Crystal Palace (EFL Cup)

Feb 10, 2007: Leeds United 2-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Aug 13, 2006: Crystal Palace 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Mar 21, 2006: Leeds United 0-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Mar 04, 2006: Crystal Palace 1-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Feb 16, 2003: Crystal Palace 1-2 Leeds United (FA Cup)

Jan 31, 1998: Crystal Palace 0-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 23, 1997: Leeds United 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 09, 2023: Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 09, 2022: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2022: Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2021: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2021: Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2020: Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 31, 1998: Crystal Palace 0-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 23, 1997: Leeds United 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 09, 1995: Leeds United 3-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 30, 1994: Crystal Palace 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Read more on Leeds United vs Crystal Palace