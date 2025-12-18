Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 18 Dec 2025 12:05

Millwall make the trip to Ewood Park to play Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon sitting in fourth position in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the out-of-form home side are in 20th place, just three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Having started December with a 1-0 win at promotion rivals Bristol City in a game where tensions boiled over after the full-time whistle, Alex Neil would have backed his Millwall side to kick on.

Instead, they have only collected one point from matches against Derby County and Hull City, initially extending their unbeaten streak to four games with a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

However, the Lions would suffer a surprise 3-1 defeat at home to Hull City last time out, already being two goals down before being reduced to 10 men in the 76th minute.

Millwall had previously not lost at The Den since October 1, but their away form has also proven crucial in keeping the club in the playoff hunt.

A total of 16 points - the joint-fourth best return in the division - have been accumulated from 10 games on their travels, their two defeats on their travels coming at Birmingham City and Portsmouth.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In sharp contrast, it has been Blackburn's home form that has kept them in a relegation scrap with just six points coming from 10 games at Ewood Park.

Luck has not always been on their side having been on the brink of beating Ipswich Town before the game's abandonment, yet Valerien Ismael and his squad cannot rue that disappointment.

On a positive note, draws have been earned against Ipswich in the replayed game and Oxford United to at least keep points ticking over, but Blackburn have been left to look over their shoulder rather than ahead.

After a run of four wins from five matches, Rovers have failed to prevail from any of their following five encounters.

Across Blackburn's last 10 matches in the Championship, they have neither scored or conceded more than two goals in any fixture.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

W L D D D L

Millwall Championship form:

L W W W D L

Team News

© Imago

With Blackburn having been level with Portsmouth before any changes were made, Ismael could opt to name a similar starting lineup.

However, Ryan Alebiosu has been selected by Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations, which could lead to Taylor Gardner-Hickman being introduced at right wing-back.

Sondre Tronstad is also an option to return in midfield ahead of Sidnei Tavares.

Meanwhile, Millwall will be without Femi Azeez after his late red card in the defeat to Hull.

With Aidomo Emakhu scoring as a substitute in that fixture, he could be recalled as a straight alternative on the right flank.

Joe Bryan is expected to replace Zak Sturge at left-back, but Millwall's wide-ranging injury issues could result in just two changes being made by Neil and the likes of Alfie Doughty remaining in central-midfield.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Miller, McLoughlin, Ribeiro; Gardner-Hickman, Morishita, Tronstad, Neve; Cantwell; Ohashi, Gudjohnsen

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Bryan; Neghli, Doughty; Emakhu, Bangura-Williams, Ballo; Ivanovic

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Millwall

Despite having home advantage, Blackburn will not be looking forward to a return to Ewood Park. Millwall will feel like they can capitalise on that, leading us to predict a narrow away victory for the Lions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.