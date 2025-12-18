Preview: Southampton vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 11:54

Looking to continue their ascent towards the promotion picture, Southampton welcome league leaders Coventry to St Mary's Stadium for a Championship battle on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints suffered a rare defeat at the base of Norwich City last time out, whilst the Sky Blues picked up a narrow success in the East Midlands.

Match preview

After collecting a measly 12 points in the Premier League last season as they finished bottom, Southampton have already doubled that tally in the Championship this term, however they still find themselves quite a distance away from their goals.

That being said, the early-season dismissal of Will Still and appointment of Tonda Eckert has boosted the Saints' chances of an instant return to the promised land, with the new head coach winning six of his opening eight games in charge.

Southampton suffered only their second loss since the beginning of November last time out in the second tier, with a second-half brace from Norwich attacker Jovon Makama securing a 2-1 win for the hosts at Carrow Road.

Shockingly missing a penalty for the Saints in East Anglia last Saturday, Adam Armstrong has enjoyed an otherwise sensational season for the South Coast club so far, scoring 11 goals across 21 second-tier appearances.

Looking to record a fifth straight success at St Mary's under the tutelage of Eckert, Southampton are currently sitting 10th in the Championship standings, four points behind Hull City in the lowest of the playoff spots.

Following their first mini-blip of the campaign - collecting just a single point across visits to Ipswich Town and Preston North End at the beginning of December - Coventry City are back on their title-chasing horse as the festive period rolls on.

One of their less convincing home victories so far in 2025-26, the Sky Blues collected maximum points at The Coventry Building Society Arena last time out thanks to an Ephron Mason-Clark goal and a first clean sheet in six matches.

Despite earning just four points from three fixtures in December to date, Frank Lampard's troops remain at the very top of the Championship table ahead of this weekend's trip to the South Coast, a mammoth 12 points ahead of third place.

Winning each of their last seven home matches at their East Midlands fortress, Coventry have only shown signs of weakness on the road in recent times, with their two defeats in the league coming at Wrexham and Ipswich's Portman Road.

The Sky Blues have lost each of their last three competitive matches at St Mary's Stadium, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams scoring the goals for Southampton the last time the sides met in April 2024.

Southampton Championship form: W W L W W L

Coventry City Championship form: W W W L D W

Team News

After missing the Norwich defeat due to a knock, Southampton summer arrival Tom Fellows remains a doubt for this weekend.

The Saints' potential options in attacking areas are reduced further by the absences of Ross Stewart (hamstring) and Samuel Edozie (hamstring).

Failing to score across his opening 11 Championship appearances, Damion Downs is sidelined and yet to live up to his pre-season hype.

Still his side's leading goalscorer with 10 strikes, Coventry star Brandon Thomas-Asante remains out of action due to a hamstring problem.

The Sky Blues' medical room has cleared out in recent times but Oliver Dovin is still in attendance, with the goalkeeper recovering from a serious knee injury.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Stephens; Fraser, Downes, Jander, Manning; Azaz, Scienza, Armstrong

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Torp, Grimes, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Wright

We say: Southampton 2-1 Coventry City

After netting 12 goals across four home victories since the appointment of Eckert as head coach, Southampton will be supremely confident of South Coast success on Saturday.

Coventry have shown signs of fragility on the road in recent times and could be the latest victims at St Mary's this weekend.

