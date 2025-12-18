Preview: Bristol City vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 18 Dec 2025 12:16 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 16:07

Bristol City welcome Middlesbrough to Ashton Gate in a Championship encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins are searching for a first win in four matches, while Boro arrive in the South West in buoyant mood after putting together a four-game winning run since the appointment of Kim Hellberg.

Match preview

Life under Gerhard Struber began positively at Bristol City, with a strong opening to the campaign seeing the Robins occupy a place in the top six for much of the season.

However, a recent dip in form has halted their momentum, with the hosts slipping to 11th in the Championship table.

The Robins started the season with five matches unbeaten and continued that good form through September and October, briefly threatening the automatic promotion places, but recent defeats to Millwall and Coventry City, as well as a draw with Leicester City, have seen them fall down the standings.

An injury crisis has played a significant role in their recent bad run, though Bristol City are now starting to welcome key players back at an important stage of the season.

Such is the nature of England's second tier, a win on Saturday could see them move to within one point of the top six and get their season back on track as they head into a busy festive period.

As for the visitors, Middlesbrough, they have enjoyed a seamless transition following Rob Edwards's departure for Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the campaign.

Caretaker boss Adi Viveash was able to steady the ship, taking four points from his three, before their new Swedish boss came in and made an immediate impact.

Boro have won all four of Hellberg's league matches so far, scoring 11 and conceding just four, with their attacking threat matching their renewed defensive solidity.

Their improvement at the back has established Middlesbrough as having one of the strongest defensive records in the Championship.

Bristol City Championship form:

W L W L D L

Middlesbrough Championship form:

D L W W W W

Team News

Bristol City continue to have one of the busiest medical rooms in the country, although they appear to have come away from their latest game with no further injury woes.

Rob Atkinson will miss out once again with his hamstring injury, while Luke McNally's return is not expected to be anytime soon.

They have, however, welcomed back club captain Jason Knight in recent weeks, and the skipper should start in midfield once again.

As for Middlesbrough, various injuries mean they will be without Dael Fry, Aidan Morris and Darragh Lenihan once again.

Morgan Whittaker, who has scored four goals in his last four matches, will retain his place, while Luke Ayling and Tommy Conway are both set to start against their former club.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek, Roberts, Dickie, Pring; Sykes, Knight, Randell, Mehmeti, McCrorie; Riis, Armstrong

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Jones, Targett; Browne, Hackney; Whittaker, McGree; Strelec, Conway

We say: Bristol City 1-1 Middlesbrough

Desperate to get back to winning ways and return to the league's top six, they face one of the division's best sides who are in formidable form. We expect a tightly fought contest with Boro failing to take three points for the first time under their new manager.

