Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 18 Dec 2025 12:18 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 12:19

Marti Cifuentes makes his first return to Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon as his Leicester City side take on former club Queens Park Rangers.

The two teams are locked on the same points in the Championship table, Leicester only ahead of the home side in eighth place on goal difference.

Match preview

There have been times this season when if has looked that Cifuentes may not get the chance to return to Loftus Road with Leicester.

However, four wins across the last seven matches has eased the pressure on the ex-Hoops boss with Leicester now very much involved in the playoff race.

Since defeats to Southampton and Sheffield United, the Foxes have collected seven points from matches against Derby County, Bristol City and Ipswich Town.

Despite eight games passing by without a clean sheet, Leicester have scored eight times across the most recent triple-header, Abdul Fatawu's incredible goal from well inside his own half against Ipswich the obvious pick of the bunch.

Leicester have collected seven points from their most recent four away fixtures in the second tier, also prevailing at Norwich City during that period.

With their form at the King Power Stadium considerably below-par, the onus is on extending that run on the road to gate-crash the top six.

Meanwhile, QPR can be satisfied with their position in the top 10 despite having lost more games than they have won in this season's Championship.

Julien Stephan's side have shaken off a dismal period of results to win four of their last six games, their defeats during that time coming at Norwich and second-placed Middlesbrough.

Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City have all been overcome since November 22 to move the Hoops to within four points of third place.

Alongside, Coventry City and Southampton, QPR are one of only three teams in the division to have won their last three home fixtures.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

W W L W W L

Leicester City Championship form:

W L L W D W

Team News

Having been 3-0 down after 50 minutes at Middlesbrough, Stephan is likely to make several changes to his QPR XI.

Steve Cook and Karamoko Dembele appear most likely to return at centre-back and on the flank respectively.

Sam Field and Harvey Vale are both pushing for returns to the squad after spells on the sidelines.

While Cifuentes could name an unchanged Leicester lineup, Aaron Ramsey and Jeremy Monga could both return to the squad after injury.

With Patson Daka having travelled to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Zambia, Jordan Ayew will retain his place down the centre of the attack.

The likes of Victor Kristiansen and Caleb Okoli each remain sidelined through injury.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Mbengue, Cook, Dunne, Norrington-Davies; Smyth, Varane, Madsen, Dembele; Kone, Burrell

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Nelson, Vestergaard, Thomas; James, Skipp; Fatawu, Cordova-Reid, Mavididi; Ayew

We say: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Leicester City

With both clubs on an upward trajectory, the contest at Loftus Road should be one of the more competitive fixtures of the weekend. While it is Leicester who have the marginal momentum, we feel that a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome.

