Leeds United vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Calum Burrowes | 16 Dec 2025 10:33 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 13:16

Crystal Palace will head to Elland Road on Saturday night when they take on Leeds United in the Premier League.

Last time out, a late Dominic Calvert-Lewin strike rescued a point on the road for Daniel Farke's side at Brentford, while the Eagles were comfortably beaten at home by Manchester City.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

What time does Leeds vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The Premier League clash will get underway at 20:00 on Saturday evening.

Where is Leeds vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The game will take place at Leeds' Elland Road, a ground that can hold up to 37,890 fans.

It will be the first time these sides have met since April 2023, when Crystal Palace thrashed the Yorkshire-based side 5-1.

How to watch Leeds vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

The league fixture will be available to watch on the Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can also stream the game through Sky Go or on the Sky Sports app.

Highlights

If you are unable to watch the match live, you will be able to access highlights after full-time through the Sky Sports app or Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Leeds and Crystal Palace?

Leeds currently sit three points clear of the Premier League drop zone and will be hoping to make it four unbeaten in the league on Saturday night.

Good results in recent weeks against Chelsea and Liverpool have sparked hope that Farke's side can gain momentum over the busy Christmas period and put a big enough gap between themselves and the dreaded bottom three.

As for Oliver Glasner and his travelling Eagles, it will be the second game in three days for them with an upcoming Europa League tie against Kuopion Palloseura on Thursday evening.

Three points could send Palace into the top four, leapfrogging Chelsea in the process, and put them on course for back-to-back seasons in European football.