Spurs transfer news: Premier League rivals 'monitoring' Europa League hero

By Anthony Brown | 18 Dec 2025 21:24 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 21:25

Brennan Johnson's future at Tottenham Hotspur has been thrown into fresh doubt after reports indicate that the London club are open to listening to offers for Welsh forward.

Johnson, 24, moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023 from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £47.5m, scoring 27 times in 105 appearances.

One of his strikes was in the 2025 Europa League final against Manchester United, which secured Champions League football for Spurs, as both clubs disappointingly finished in the bottom half of the Premier League in 2024-25.

However, the Wales international has made only six league starts under Thomas Frank this season, leading to doubts about his Spurs future beyond the January window.

Tottenham 'open to offers' for Europa League hero Johnson

According to BBC Sport, Tottenham are open to listening to offers for Brennan Johnson ahead of the January transfer window, despite his heroics last season.

The Wales international has seemingly fallen down the pecking order under the new management, leading to increased speculation about a possible departure.

Crystal Palace are believed to be leading the race for the attacker, though several other Premier League clubs are closely monitoring his situation.

While Spurs are not actively trying to force the 24-year-old out, they are reportedly willing to sanction a move if a suitable bid emerges next month.

World Cup prospects could make Johnson push for January move

Despite etching his name into the history books at the club in Bilbao, Johnson's diminished influence in North London was perhaps unforeseen.

Nevertheless, the source mentioned above suggests that the forward could ultimately demand a move due to concerns about missing out on a World Cup spot with Wales.

Spurs would likely aim to recover a substantial part of their initial investment if they were to part ways with a player who has scored 27 goals during his time at the club.

With just over two years remaining on his contract, which expires in 2028, the Lilywhites still hold leverage in the transfer market if a deal is to be made in the upcoming window.