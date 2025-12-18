Brighton vs Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Paddy Hayes | 18 Dec 2025 20:54

Following a 2-0 defeat at Anfield last weekend, Brighton & Hove Albion will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats sit eighth in the Premier League table, two points outside the top four, while the Seagulls lie in 10th.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brighton vs. Sunderland kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Brighton vs. Sunderland being played?

The match will take place at Brighton's home ground, the Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Sunderland have not met in a league encounter since 2005, when the Seagulls ran out 2-1 victors in the Championship.

The last time the two clubs met was in the second round of the EFL Cup in 2011, with the south coast side snatching a 1-0 victory in extra time.

How to watch Brighton vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match-up between the Seagulls and the Black Cats will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Online streaming

Due to the aforementioned embargo on 3pm Saturday fixtures, this will be unavailable for streaming in the UK.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, once the game has concluded. UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Brighton and Sunderland?

After their derby day triumph, where a Nick Woltemade own goal handed Sunderland the regional bragging rights in the North East, the Black Cats arrive in Brighton with their tails up.

If other results go their way, eighth-place Sunderland could move up to fourth with a victory, while the 10th-place hosts would leapfrog Saturday's visitors with a win.

With both sides aiming to build on their current positions, the outcome may hinge on which team can better negate their inconsistency, with neither having managed more than two consecutive league wins this season.