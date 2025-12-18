Preview: Port Vale vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 18 Dec 2025 20:33 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 20:35

Bottom-of-the-table Port Vale welcome Peterborough United to Vale Park on Saturday, as both sides look to gain ground in the congested lower reaches of the League One standings.

The Valiants face a tricky test against a Posh side showing signs of revival under new management and carrying a strong recent record in this fixture.

Match preview

Port Vale remain anchored to the foot of the league, having managed just three wins all season, with Darren Moore’s confidence-stricken side failing to find consistency and quality in the final third.

Despite showcasing flashes of resilience last time out in a 2-2 draw with Luton Town, after mounting an impressive second-half comeback to take the lead, a late lapse in concentration allowed the Hatters to salvage a point.

That result extended Vale’s winless league run to nine matches, with their last victory coming back in September.

Goals have been particularly hard to come by this term, with the Valiants scoring a meagre 13 times in 19 league outings, while losing five of their last seven overall.

Peterborough sit 19th in the League One table but arrive in Staffordshire having won their last two matches, signalling a positive shift following an underwhelming start to the campaign under former boss Darren Ferguson.

Since taking charge at the end of October, Luke Williams has overseen six wins in his first 10 games in all competitions, with four of those successes coming in the league.

The Posh edged local rivals Northampton Town 2-1 in the Nene Derby last time out, although they were aided by the Cobblers being reduced to 10 men after just 10 minutes.

History also favours the visitors, with Port Vale losing each of the last five meetings between the sides and managing just three wins in the last 14 encounters overall, the most recent of those coming back in 2016.

Port Vale League One form:

LLDLLD

Port Vale form (all competitions):

DLLWWD

Peterborough United League One form:

WWLLWW

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

LLLLWW

Team News

The hosts’ issues on the field have been compounded by an overcrowded treatment room, as Moore remains without Liam Gordon, Jordan Gabriel, Ben Garrity and Mitch Clark due to injury.

Funso Ojo was forced off early in the draw with Luton, while Vale finished the contest with 10 men after George Byers was unable to continue.

Both full-backs, Kyle John and Jaheim Headley, required treatment, with substitute Dejaune Brown also picking up a knock.

The availability of Ojo and Byers remains uncertain, although the former appears to be the more serious concern, with the Belgian potentially facing a spell on the sidelines.

For the visitors, Luke Williams is unlikely to make wholesale changes following the win over Reading, with talisman Harry Leonard expected to continue leading the line, having struck twice last time out.

With Sam Hughes (Achilles) a long-term absentee, Peterborough will be boosted by the imminent returns of Tom O'Connor, Jacob Mendy and George Nevett, after the trio were sidelined for the Northampton clash last weekend.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; John, Heneghan, C Hall, Headley; G Hall, Walters, Byers, Waine; Cole, Paton

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, Okagbue, Mills; Woods, Collins; Garbett, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

We say: Port Vale 0-1 Peterborough United

Despite Port Vale’s spirited comeback against Luton last Saturday, their ongoing profligacy in front of goal and fragile game management make it difficult to back them for all three points, particularly against a Peterborough side showing renewed confidence under Williams. The Posh’s recent upturn in form could prove decisive in a tight affair, with the visitors fancied to edge a low-scoring contest at Vale Park.

