Preview: Osasuna vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 20:15 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 21:02

Both Osasuna and Alaves will be aiming to bounce back from La Liga defeats when they continue their respective campaigns with a clash at El Sadar Stadium on Saturday.

The home side are currently 16th in the La Liga table, level on points with 18th-placed Girona, while their visitors are 12th, boasting 18 points from their opening 16 matches of the campaign.

Match preview

Osasuna have a record of four wins, three draws and nine defeats from their 16 league matches this season, with 15 points leaving them in 16th spot in the table, level on points with 18th-placed Girona, so it has been a difficult campaign for the club.

Los Rojillos finished ninth in La Liga last season, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, who qualified for Europe, so their struggles this term have come as a surprise.

Alessio Lisci's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in the league last weekend, but they recorded a 2-0 victory over Levante in their last home fixture on December 8.

Osasuna will also enter this match off the back of a win in the Copa del Rey, securing their spot in the round of 16 courtesy of a 4-2 success over Huesca.

The last two league meetings between the two sides have finished level, while Alaves have not managed to overcome Los Rojillos since November 2016.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alaves are on a run of 11 matches without a win over Osasuna, with eight of those games ending in a defeat, so it has been a struggle for them in recent meetings with Los Rojillos.

The Blue and Whites suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga last weekend, but they will enter this game off the back of a win, beating Sevilla 1-0 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday to secure their spot in the next round of the competition.

Eduardo Coudet's side have won five, drawn three and lost eight of their 16 league matches this season, with 18 points leaving them 12th in the table, three points above the bottom three.

Alaves have found it difficult on their travels this season, only winning one of their seven games, and they will be coming up against an Osasuna side that have been victorious in four of their seven league fixtures in front of their own supporters.

Osasuna La Liga form:

DLLDWL

Osasuna form (all competitions):

LDWWLW

Alaves La Liga form:

WLLLWL

Alaves form (all competitions):

LLWWLW

Team News

© Imago

Iker Benito remains a long-term absentee for Osasuna due to a serious knee injury, but Juan Cruz returned from an illness in the Copa del Rey last time out.

Flavien Boyomo has linked up with the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, so the defender will be absent until his country have been knocked out of the tournament.

Asier Osambela impressed as a centre-back against Huesca in the Copa del Rey, and Boyomo's absence could mean that the 21-year-old starts this weekend.

Ante Budimir has scored six times in all competitions this term, and the experienced striker will lead the line.

As for Alaves, Nikola Maras (knee) and Facundo Garces (suspended) are still absent, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Osasuna.

There were wholesale changes to the starting lineup for the clash with Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, and a number impressed, but the team's big-hitters will be back this weekend.

Lucas Boye is set to lead the line for the visitors, while there should be a spot in a wide area for Carlos Vicente, who has scored eight times in all competitions this term.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Arguibide, Osambela, Catena, Herrando, Cruz; Moncayola, Torro, Oroz; Budimir, Munoz

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Parada; Blanco; Vicente, Ibanez, Suarez, Rebbach; Boye

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Alaves

Alaves have performed better than Osasuna in La Liga this season, but Lisci's team have been solid at home, while the Basque outfit have found it tough on their travels.

It would not be a surprise to see a narrow win for Osasuna here, but we are expecting Alaves to be good enough for a point.

