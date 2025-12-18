Leeds lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Lukas Nmecha availability confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 18 Dec 2025 22:20 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 22:28

Leeds United supporters have learned that Lukas Nmecha will not be available for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

The German attacker was just starting to build up a head of steam before suffering a thigh injury against Chelsea, scoring in three successive top-flight matches prior to that outstanding victory.

Daniel Farke stated before the 1-1 draw with Brentford that Nmecha could be back in contention for this weekend, but the Leeds boss admitted to the media on Thursday that he would not have any players back from injury here.

As Nmecha will miss out again, Noah Okafor should get the nod alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who hopes to score for the fifth Premier League game running after his equalising header last weekend.

Willy Gnonto came off the bench to set up Calvert-Lewin, but the Whites' new 3-5-2 shape does not suit the diminutive Italian, who should have to make do with a spot among the reserves again.

Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson are more naturally suited to wing-back roles than Gnonto, while Anton Stach, Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka should reprise their roles in midfield.

Farke should also see no need to alter his defensive structure, as Jaka Bijol, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon continue to shield Lucas Perri.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Struijk, Rodon, Bijol; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

