Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 18 Dec 2025 21:51 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 22:37

Doncaster Rovers will welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday for an important game at the bottom end of the League One table.

The two sides sit level on points, with the visitors only in the relegation zone due to a worse goal difference after back-to-back wins.

Match preview

Doncaster Rovers head into a crucial contest on Saturday aiming to get back to winning ways and move clear of League One's relegation zone.

After enjoying a fine start to the season on their return to League One following promotion last time around, the Yorkshire outfit have dropped towards the bottom four following a major slump, picking up just one win and six points from their last 13 outings since mid-September.

The Rovers did end a 10-game winless run by beating Peterborough United last month, but they have failed to kick on since and head into the weekend on the back of another pair of league defeats, firstly falling to a 2-0 home loss to Stockport County.

A trip to league leaders Cardiff City then followed on Saturday, and Grant McCann's men looked set to earn a point from a 3-3 draw thanks to goals from Owen Bailey, Brandon Hanlan and Harry Clifton, only for Joel Bagan to snatch all three points for the hosts in the ninth added minute.

Now only leading Saturday's visitors in the drop zone on goal difference, Doncaster Rovers will be desperate to get their season back on track with a victory to begin moving clear of the bottom four on Saturday.

© Imago

They face a tough test, though, with the visitors hoping to leapfrog McCann's men with a third straight win at the weekend.

Following last season's Championship relegation, Plymouth Argyle endured a dismal start to the League One campaign under the new management of Tom Cleverley, sitting in the bottom four throughout as they picked up just 16 points from their first 18 games.

The Pilgrims' struggles have come at the back with only one side in the division allowing more than the 32 goals they have conceded, but they have shown signs of life in recent weeks, firstly returning to winning ways away at Wycombe Wanderers as Owen Oseni netted the only goal on the hour mark.

Cleverley's men then hosted Rotherham United on Saturday and again prevailed by a single goal, as Joe Ralls netted the winner on the stroke of half time.

With plenty of positives to take from back-to-back wins and important clean sheets, Plymouth Argyle now head to Doncaster aiming to continue their revival and escape the bottom four.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

LLDWLL

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

DWWWLL

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

LWLLWW

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

WLWLWW

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Doncaster Rovers head into the weekend with a relatively clean bill of health, other than the ongoing absence of attacker Toyosi Olusanya.

Brandon Hanlan and Harry Clifton will keep their places at the top end of the pitch after their goals last time out, despite competition from Billy Sharp.

George Broadbent is back in contention and should return from the start in midfield alongside key man and captain Owen Bailey, who scored his sixth league goal of the season against Cardiff last weekend.

Plymouth Argyle should avoid making many changes from last week's 1-0 win, but key attacker Lorent Tolaj is available following a three-match suspension, having scored seven goals in 13 league appearances for the Pilgrims this term.

He should lead the line from the outset, likely displacing Owen Oseni, with support from Owen Dale and Bali Mumba.

Caleb Watts, Aribim Pepple, Jack MacKenzie and Bradley Ibrahim remain confined to the treatment room, while defender Brendan Galloway is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Grehan, Pearson, McGrath, Maxwell; Bailey, Broadbent; Molyneux, Clifton, Gibson; Hanlan

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Mitchell, Ross; Edwards, Boateng, Ralls, Sorinola; Dale, Tolaj, Mumba

We say: Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

While Doncaster Rovers still find themselves in a slump, Plymouth Argyle appear to have found some form in recent weeks, notably seeing out consecutive clean sheets, and we fancy them to complete their climb out of the bottom four on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.