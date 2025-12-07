Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 16:13 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 21:38

Middlesbrough will travel to The Valley to take on Charlton Athletic on Tuesday knowing that defeat could see them end matchweek 20 outside of the Championship's automatic promotion spots.

The Addicks come into the midweek contest in 17th place with 23 points, whereas Boro are second with 36 points following their 4-1 triumph against Hull City on Saturday, though they are only two points ahead of third-placed Millwall.

Match preview

Having suffered a 3-1 defeat against league leaders Coventry City on November 29, the home team have now conceded 11 goals in three games.

Head coach Nathan Jones should not be judged on results against the best club in the league, and while his team are just six points above the bottom three, his side are newly promoted and have performed well in the division so far.

It will nonetheless concern supporters that Charlton have only found the back of the net five times in their last seven matches, failing to score more than once in any of those outings.

A defeat for the Addicks would extend their losing streak to five games, and it would also be the seventh time in eight fixtures that they have failed to win.

Jones oversaw a 5-1 loss against Southampton on November 22 in his side's most recent home outing, but he should be credited for the fact his team had won three and drawn two of their prior five at The Valley.

Middlesbrough were dominant throughout against Hull, racing into a 4-0 lead by the half-time interval, and they have now scored eight times in three games.

Boro had only netted four in their previous seven fixtures, though they did concede four goals in their most recent three clashes.

Boss Kim Hellberg will be keen to extend his team's excellent record against their hosts, who they have only lost against once in their past 14 meetings, a stretch in which they emerged as winners 10 times.

Victory for the visitors would be their third in a row, and it would be their fourth in six Championship outings.

Middlesbrough may have only won four of their 10 away matches in the second tier this term, but they have also only been beaten twice on the road, though it should be noted that they have taken three points in just two of their last eight league games away from home.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

D

W

L

L

L

L

Middlesbrough Championship form:

D

W

D

L

W

W

Team News

Charlton centre-back Reece Burke is set to miss out once again, with the Englishman having not featured since November 1, so perhaps Kayne Ramsay, Lloyd Jones and Macaulay Gillesphey will play in a three-man defence.

If Charlie Kelman does not return to the starting XI, then Isaac Olaofe may continue to lead the line.

With Middlesbrough defenders Darragh Lenihan, Luke Ayling and Dael Fry ruled out, expect to see a back four of Callum Brittain, Alfie Jones, Matt Targett and Alex Bangura.

Hayden Hackney is certain to be included in midfield, and the creator may be joined by Alexander Gilbert.

David Strelec scored last time out, while Tommy Conway picked up an assist, and they are likely to appear as a duo up front.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey; Bree, Coventry, Carey, Bell; Knibbs, Campbell; Olaofe

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Jones, Targett, Bangura; Whittaker, Hackney, Gilbert, McGree; Strelec, Conway

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's goalscoring form has been outstanding, and they will be difficult to stop on Tuesday.

Charlton boss Jones will cling to the fact his side have been strong at home, but it would not be surprising if they suffered a second consecutive defeat at The Valley, especially considering they have often suffered losses recently.

