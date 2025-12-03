Preview: Hull City vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 03 Dec 2025 22:08 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 23:28

Aiming to make it back-to-back wins under the new management of Kim Hellberg, Middlesbrough will travel to the MKM Stadium on Friday to take on Hull City.

The visitors sit second in the Championship table after an opening win under their new boss last weekend, while the hosts trail the top six by a single point.

Match preview

Hull City return to action on Friday hoping to make a return to the Championship's top six after a crucial victory last time out.

Following the summer appointment of Sergej Jakirovic, they have enjoyed a pleasing start to the champaign, earning 28 points from their first 18 outings to establish themselves in the playoff fight.

The Tigers would drop out of the top six following a pair of defeats in late November, falling at the hands of Queens Park Rangers and Ipswich Town, before Jakirovic's men faced a tough trip to promotion-chasing Stoke City last weekend.

Sorba Thomas had the hosts ahead at the interval of that game, but Semi Ajayi drew the Yorkshire outfit level before Joe Gelhardt popped up with a 90th-minute winner to snatch all three points.

Now sitting just one point outside of the top six, with only league leaders Coventry City topping their tally of 30 goals, but only basement side Sheffield Wednesday conceding more than their 30, Hull City will hope to return to the playoff spots with a second straight win on Friday.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

They face a tough test, though, with the visitors in search of another victory to strengthen their top-two standing under new management.

Rob Edwards, who took charge of Middlesbrough in the summer, departed for Wolverhampton Wanderers in November, leaving them on 29 points from 15 outings.

A temporary spell under Adi Viveash then followed, before the Teeside outfit turned to Kim Hellberg to continue their promotion bid.

On the back of a draw against Oxford United and a 4-2 loss to Coventry City, causing a drop out of the top two, Boro went into action for the first time under their new boss at home to Derby County on Saturday, coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Matt Targett and Morgan Whittaker in the final 15 minutes.

Now sitting back in the automatic promotion places with 33 points on the board from 18 outings, putting them two ahead of third-placed Millwall, Middlesbrough will hope to continue a winning start to their new era on Saturday and build a lead over the chasing pack.

Hull City Championship form:

WLWLLW

Middlesbrough Championship form:

LDWDLW

Team News

© Imago

Hull City should remain without defender Cody Drameh, midfielder Kasey Palmer and attackers Liam Millar and Oli McBurnie on Friday due to ongoing injury issues, while Charlie Hughes should also miss out.

John Lundstram was able to return off the bench after his own lengthy layoff last weekend, though, and and he, alongside Amir Hadziahmetovic, will bid to come back into the midfield from the outset.

Joe Gelhardt has been their star man going forward since McBurnie's injury, scoring five goals in the Tigers' last seven league outings to move onto nine for the season in the Championship.

Middlesbrough are still unable to call on George Edmundson, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Luke Ayling due to injuries.

Those absences leave Hellberg's side light at the back, meaning Matt Targett will again partner Alfie Jones in the centre of the defence with Alex Bangura on the left-hand side.

They may indeed be unchanged from last weekend's win, with Alan Browne and Hayden Hackney partnering up in the engine room and Sontje Hansen, Morgan Whittaker and Delano Burgzorg supporting forward Tommy Conway.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Giles; Slater, Hadziahmetovic; Gelhardt, Crooks, Joseph; Destan

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Brittain, Jones, Targett, Bangura; Browne, Hackney; Hansen, Whittaker, Burgzorg; Conway

We say: Hull City 2-2 Middlesbrough

Hull City's games tend to be high-scoring this season and we see no different on Friday, particularly given the visitors' makeshift defence.

We see Hellberg's first away game in charge ending in a draw which should be relatively pleasing in Friday's clash at the top end of the Championship.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.