Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 05 Mar 2026 14:22

Looking to take another critical step towards second-tier safety, Charlton Athletic host Birmingham City at The Valley in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Addicks suffered a narrow home defeat to Wrexham last time out, whilst Blues' playoff ambitions were dented by Premier League-chasing Middlesbrough in the Second City.

Match preview

Despite finishing a mammoth 26 points behind Birmingham last season in League One, playoff winners Charlton Athletic have successfully navigated the step up to the second tier of English football, where they are hoping to enjoy back-to-back campaigns for the first time since 2016.

The Addicks eased relegation fears with standout successes over Leicester City and Stoke City nearer the start of 2026 but have since endured a four-game winless run (D2 L2), including a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham last weekend.

Despite picking up just two wins at the Valley across eight matches in all competitions so far this calendar year, Nathan Jones's troops are sitting in a respectable 18th spot in the Championship standings, possessing a seven-point advantage over Leicester City in 22nd.

Finding the net on just four occasions during their past five fixtures, Charlton are one of the poorest attacking outfits in the division, with only already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday (9) scoring fewer than the Addicks' 17 home goals in 2025-26.

Sharing the stage in the third tier with record-breaking Birmingham last season, Charlton were one of only three sides to manage victory over Blues, with a Matt Gooden strike securing victory for the hosts during a meeting at the Valley in October 2024.

Following an impressive eight-game unbeaten run (W5 D3) at the start of 2026, Birmingham's planned flight towards the playoff picture has taken a dramatic nosedive over the past week, with Saturday's visitors suffering consecutive defeats for the first time since early December.

Simply put, Blues were tactically and physically outdone by both Millwall and Middlesbrough in recent matches, with former Aston Villa defender Matt Targett bagging a shock brace in a 3-1 victory for Boro at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Monday night.

Birmingham boss Chris Davies has admitted that his expensive squad needs to produce 'something pretty special' to gatecrash the top-six conversation from this point, with the Second City club lying eight points back from in-form Wrexham in sixth.

Blues' overall away form has arguably cost them a genuine shot at promotion, however their record on the road has improved in recent times, with Davies's side enjoying wins at Cambridge United, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Norwich City in 2026.

There will be a number of familiar faces in the Charlton squad for Birmingham fans to reminisce about this weekend, including Scotland international Lyndon Dykes, who netted twice in the Championship for Blues this term before a January switch to the Addicks.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

D W L D D L

Birmingham City Championship form:

W W D W L L

Birmingham City form (all competitions):

W D L W L L

Team News

The Addicks' options in midfield are reduced by the absence of Harvey Knibbs (ankle), whilst defender Reece Burke (muscle) is also sidelined.

Birmingham midfielder Paik Seung-ho made quick work of recovering from his second shoulder dislocation of the season and could start in midfield on Saturday afternoon.

Set to face a physical test from the hosts, Blues could opt to bring target man August Priske back into the XI at the expense of Jay Stansfield or Marvin Ducksch.

Alex Cochrane continues to recover from an ankle injury, meaning that January arrival Kai Wagner battles on as the only recognised left-back option for Birmingham.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mannion; Sichenje, Jones, Bell; Clarke, Coventry, Carey, Rankin-Costello, Ramsay; Dykes, Campbell

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Iwata, Klarer, Neumann, Wagner; Solis, Paik, Vicente, Stansfield, Gray; Priske

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Birmingham City

Charlton have the ingredients to beat a Birmingham side who struggle to cope with the physical nature of Championship football.

Blues need to begin another lengthy unbeaten run to have any chance of making the playoffs, and a point at the Valley might prove to be a helpful result come May.

