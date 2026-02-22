Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 22 Feb 2026 11:28

West Bromwich Albion play host to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening with Eric Ramsay in desperate need of a first win in charge of the Baggies.

At a time when the home side sit in 21st place in the Championship table, Charlton are six points ahead in 17th position.

Match preview

When West Brom earned goalless draws with Stoke City and Birmingham City earlier this month, there was a feeling that they could be taking a step in the right direction.

However, Saturday's 2-0 defeat at home to Championship leaders Coventry City led to many of their fanbase calling for Ramsay to be sacked after just eight matches in charge.

As well as holding a record of three draws and five defeats under their recently-appointed head coach, the Baggies have failed to score in their last four Championship fixtures and netted just twice in their last seven fixtures in all competitions.

Their only win in normal time across the last 14 matches came against Queens Park Rangers by a 2-1 scoreline on December 29.

While West Brom have traditionally been strong at The Hawthorns, they have accumulated just 23 points from 16 home fixtures in 2025-26 and only netted 18 times.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

On a positive note, a win on Tuesday will move the club to within three points of their 17th-placed opponents, yet Charlton will be confident of inflicting more misery on the West Midlands outfit.

Despite the disappointment of last week's 3-1 home defeat to Portsmouth, that represents the Addicks' only defeat in five games.

Eight points have been collected from matches against Leicester City, Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Southampton.

Nathan Jones marked his first return to St Mary's on Saturday with a comeback 1-1 draw against his former club, where he lasted just 14 matches.

There is now a seven-point cushion between Charlton and the bottom three, yet this is a side that remains with just three wins and 15 goals from 17 away contests in this season's Championship.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

L D L D D L

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

D L D D L L

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

L W D W L D

Team News

© Imago

Ramsay will inevitably make changes to his West Brom XI, including recalling George Campbell for Alfie Gilchrist at right-back.

Mikey Johnston and one of Josh Maja or Daryl Dike can also expect to start on the flank and in attack respectively.

Nathaniel Phillips could also replace Charlie Taylor in the middle of the backline.

Barring feeling the need to introduce fresh legs, Jones may opt against overly-tinkering with his Charlton side for this contest.

Miles Leaburn could get the nod over Tyreece Campbell in attack, while Collins Sichenje - Charlton's man-of-the-match on Saturday - will be assessed after making his first start in English football at St Mary's.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Gilchrist, Bielik, Phillips, Styles; Molumby, Mowatt; Wallace, Price, Johnston; Maja

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Sichenje, Jones, Bell; Ramsay, Carey, Coady, Docherty, Chambers; Dykes, Leaburn

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Only wins will do for Ramsay if he is to start to win over the West Brom fanbase, and this is the kind of game that could make or break his reign. However, Charlton have impressed of late, leading us to predict that West Brom's best hope might be salvaging a last-gasp draw.

