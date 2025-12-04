Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 04 Dec 2025 15:37 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 16:20

Charlton Athletic will be looking to end a four-game losing run when they welcome Portsmouth to The Valley for Saturday’s Championship encounter.

The hosts will also be desperate to pick up all three points after winning just one of their last nine matches.

Match preview

Charlton have hit a poor run of form since their five-game unbeaten streak was ended by a narrow 1-0 loss to Wrexham.

The Addicks went on to suffer a heavy 5-1 defeat at home to Southampton, before they shipped three goals without reply in their away meeting with Stoke City.

Nathan Jones’s side conceded three more goals on their travels in last Saturday’s clash with Coventry City, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to the league leaders despite taking the lead through Harvey Knibbs.

As a result of their poor form, the Addicks have slipped down to 17th place in the Championship table, leaving them six points clear of Saturday's opponents, who are currently sitting third from bottom.

While they lost heavily to Southampton in their most recent home outing, Charlton will take encouragement from the fact that they have won three of their previous five matches at The Valley.

The Addicks have been tough to beat in recent games against Portsmouth, having avoided defeat in each of their last six meetings (W3, D3).

Portsmouth are languishing in the relegation zone on goal difference after winning four, drawing five and losing nine of their 18 matches this season.

Pompey thought they had turned a corner when they ended a six-game winless run with a 3-1 home victory against Millwall.

However, they were quickly brought down to earth by a 3-0 loss to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, before they fell to another defeat in last Saturday’s meeting with Bristol City at Fratton Park.

Anis Mehmeti’s 17th-minute effort proved enough to condemn Portsmouth to their sixth defeat in the past eight games (W1, D1).

John Mousinho’s side have now failed to trouble the scorers in seven Championship matches this season, contributing to the fact that they are the division’s second-lowest scorers with just 15 goals to their name.

Portsmouth’s hopes of beating Charlton for the first time since February 2021 will be tempered by their dismal away form, having failed to win any of their last seven road matches since they beat Oxford United on the opening day of the season.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

D W L L L L

Portsmouth Championship form:

L D L W L L

Team News

Charlton could be without the services of Reece Burke, Josh Edwards, Charlie Kelman and Matty Godden.

Defender Amari'i Bell is unlikely to feature after being forced off in the first half of the defeat to Coventry.

Greg Docherty and Miles Leaburn are pushing for recalls after dropping down to the bench last weekend.

As for the visitors, they are still unable to call upon Connor Ogilvie, Jacob Farrell, Conor Shaughnessy, Franco Umeh and Thomas Waddingham due to injury, while Andre Dozzell will serve a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Attacker Harvey Blair is available for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since October 4.

Mark Kosznovszky is in pole position to replace Dozzell, while Conor Chaplin and Makenzie Kirk are options if Mousinho decides to freshen up his attacking options.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey; Bree, Carey, Coventry, Campbell; Docherty, Knibbs; Leaburn

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Williams, Knight, Poole, Swanson; Kosznovszky, Pack; Lang, Chaplin, Murphy; Kirk

We say: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Portsmouth

Charlton may have lost their last four games, but they won three of their previous five home matches, and we think they will make full use of home advantage to beat a Portsmouth side that have lost three consecutive away games.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.