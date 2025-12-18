Preview: Real Oviedo vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 19:40 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 19:55

Celta Vigo will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with an away fixture against Real Oviedo on Saturday.

The visitors are eighth in the La Liga table, only three points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, while the home side sit in 19th, boasting just 10 points from their opening 16 games of the campaign.

Match preview

Real Oviedo have a record of two wins, four draws and 10 defeats from their 16 league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them in 19th spot in the division.

The Blues are back at this level for the first time since 2000-01, and they have since spent time in the second, third and fourth tier, so it has been some journey back to the top.

Guillermo Almada was appointed head coach of Real Oviedo earlier this week, with the 59-year-old becoming the club's third manager of the campaign.

The Blues have not managed to triumph in the league since the end of September, and they will enter Saturday's match off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Sevilla.

Real Oviedo have picked up just four points from their last nine league games, and it does appear that the team will face a fierce battle to remain in the top flight this term.

© Imago

Celta, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey, but they recorded a 2-0 success over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga last time out.

The Sky Blues also beat Real Madrid 2-0 in their last away game in the league, so it has been a successful period for the club, although a 2-1 home defeat in the Europa League on December 11 was a setback, as Claudio Giraldez's side look to qualify for the knockout round.

Celta have a record of five wins, seven draws and four defeats from their 16 league matches this season, with 22 points leaving them eighth in the table, three points behind sixth-placed Real Betis.

The Vigo outfit recorded a 1-0 win over Real Oviedo when the pair last locked horns in March 2001, but the last meeting in Oviedo ended in a 3-1 win victory for the hosts in October 2000.

These two teams have locked horns on 82 occasions in all competitions, with both recording 32 wins, while there have also been 18 draws.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

DLDLDL

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

WLWLWW

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

LWWLWL

Team News

© Imago

Real Oviedo will welcome Santi Cazorla back into their squad following a suspension, but Nacho Vidal, Ovie Ejaria, Luka Ilic and Alvaro Lemos will again be missing through injury.

The home side will also be without the services of David Carmo, with the centre-back sent off in the team's four-goal defeat to Sevilla last time out.

Dani Calvo is likely to be the player to replace Carmo in the starting side, while there should be another spot in the final third of the field for Salomon Rondon.

As for Celta, Pablo Duran remains on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, while Carlos Dominguez, Joseph Aidoo and Javi Rueda will all need to be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Celta's lineup was much-changed for the Copa del Rey clash with Albacete last time out, but the team's big-hitters, including Borja Iglesias, will be back in the XI for this one.

Iago Aspas could also feature in the final third of the field, while Williot Swedberg's recent impressive form should equal another start for the 21-year-old.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Ahijado, Costas, Calvo, Alhassane; Dendoncker, Colombatto; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Rondon

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Fernandez, Starfelt, Alonso; Rueda, Roman, Sotelo, Mingueza; Swedberg, Iglesias, Aspas

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Celta Vigo

Real Oviedo are struggling for wins this season, and it is tough to back them on Saturday against a talented Celta outfit. We are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the visitors should be able to secure all three points this weekend.

