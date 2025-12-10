Preview: Real Sociedad vs Girona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 10 Dec 2025 13:23 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 13:25

Girona will be bidding to escape the relegation zone in Spain's top flight when they continue their 2025-26 campaign away to Real Sociedad on Friday evening.

The Catalan side are currently 18th in the La Liga table, two points behind 17th-placed Mallorca, while Real Sociedad are 14th, four points above their opponents in this match.

Match preview

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing La Liga campaign for Real Sociedad to date, with 16 points from 15 matches leaving them down in 14th spot in the table.

The Basque outfit have only won four times in La Liga this term, while they will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Basque rivals Alaves.

Sergio Francisco's side have actually been on a relatively strong run over the last couple of months, though, winning five of their last nine matches in all competitions, losing just twice.

Real Sociedad have picked up 10 points from their seven home league matches this season, and they will be welcoming a Girona outfit that have only three points from their seven away fixtures.

La Real have won their last two matches against Girona, including a 3-2 success in the corresponding game last season, and they are unbeaten against the Catalan side since February 2010.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Girona's winless run against Real Sociedad stands at 10 matches, although six of those fixtures have finished all square, so it could be a close match on Friday night.

The Catalan outfit have a record of two wins, six draws and seven defeats from their 15 league games this season, with 12 points leaving them in 18th spot in the table, two points behind Mallorca in 17th.

Michel's side have only found the back of the net on 13 occasions, while they have the worst defensive record in the division with 29 conceded, so it is not difficult to understand why it has been a difficult campaign to date for the club.

Girona will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Elche, while they have not been victorious in Spain's top flight since a home success over Alaves on November 8.

The Catalan side famously finished third in 2023-24 to qualify for the Champions League, but they ended the 2024-25 campaign down in 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

WWDWLL

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

WDWLWL

Girona La Liga form:

DLWDDL

Girona form (all competitions):

LWDDLL

Team News

© Imago

Real Sociedad remain without the services of a number of important players, with Orri Oskarsson, Mikel Oyarzabal, Igor Zubeldia, Yangel Herrera, Inaki Ruperez. Luken Beitia and Alex Lebarbier in the treatment room.

Head coach Francisco is unlikely to shuffle his pack despite the disappointment of the defeat to Alaves last time out, but there could be a change in the final third of the field, with Ander Barrenetxea potentially coming in for Umar Sadiq.

Brais Mendez started in a forward area against Alaves, and that is again expected to be the case here, with the absences of Oyarzabal and Oskarsson particularly damaging.

As for Girona, Donny van de Beek, Cristhian Stuani, Abel Ruiz, Portu, Juan Carlos, David Lopez, Ricard Artero and Vladyslav Krapyvtsov are all injured.

However, there will be a return to the squad for Azzedine Ounahi, with the midfielder serving a suspension in the clash with Elche last time out.

There are unlikely to be any surprises in the final third of the field, with Vladyslav Vanat, who has scored three times in La Liga this season, set to lead the line.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Elustondo, Gomez; Kubo, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Guedes; Barrenetxea, Mendez

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Frances, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Ounahi, Witsel, Martin; Tsygankov, Vanat, Gil

We say: Real Sociedad 1-1 Girona

Both sides have significant injury problems at this moment in time, which will certainly have an impact in this match. On home soil, Real Sociedad are the favourites, but we believe that Girona will be able to battle their way to a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.