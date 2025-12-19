Egypt vs. Zimbabwe: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Carter White | 19 Dec 2025 09:53

Egypt and Zimbabwe will conclude the second day of action at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when they clash on Monday night.

The two nations are vying for glory in Group B of the competition alongside Angola and South Africa this month.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Egypt vs. Zimbabwe kick off?

Egypt vs. Zimbabwe will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Monday.

This fixture is the final game of day two, following Mali vs. Zambia and South Africa vs. Angola at 14:00 and 17:00 respectively.

Where is Egypt vs. Zimbabwe being played?

This Group B match will take place at Stade d'Agadir, a multi-use stadium close to the Atlas Mountains, able to hold 45,480 supporters.

Egypt will be back at the same venue on December 26 to face South Africa in their second fixture of the tournament.

How to watch Egypt vs. Zimbabwe in the UK

TV channels

Egypt and Zimbabwe will be broadcast live on 4seven, with coverage beginning shortly before the start of the match at 19:55 UK time.

Online streaming

In the UK and Ireland, all AFCON matches are available to stream on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube or Channel 4’s official website and app.

In the USA, you can watch the coverage on beIN Sports, while coverage in Africa is dominated by three regional broadcasters: Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports.

Highlights

Match highlights of Egypt vs. Zimbabwe are set to be shown on Channel 4 Sport YouTube and can be viewed on Channel 4’s official website and app.

What is at stake for Egypt and Zimbabwe?

Despite host nation Morocco being the standout favourites for success in this tournament, Egypt are aiming to lift their eighth AFCON title this winter, with their most recent triumph coming in Angola back in 2010.

After finishing rock bottom of their World Cup 2026 qualifying group with zero wins across 10 matches, Zimbabwe are in the mood to make amends and surprise a few people with their performances in Group B.