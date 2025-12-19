Robert Lewandowski Inter Miami truth 'revealed' amid speculation surrounding Barcelona superstar

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 08:42 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 08:50

Inter Miami are reportedly not considering a move for Robert Lewandowski next year despite the recent speculation surrounding the Barcelona centre-forward.

Lewandowski's contract at Camp Nou is due to expire next summer, and the Poland international is widely expected to leave the Catalan giants in search of pastures new.

Inter Miami have been heavily linked with the veteran striker, and it was recently claimed that the MLS outfit had moved into pole position for him.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lewandowski is not currently on Inter Miami's shortlist for next year.

Romano claims that the 37-year-old is focusing on finishing the season at Barcelona, so a decision on his future may have to wait until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Inter Miami 'not considering' Lewandowski move

Lewandowski has scored eight times and registered two assists in 12 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season, but he is yet to find the back of the net in five outings in the Champions League during the current campaign.

The striker remains a reliable goalscorer, but Barcelona allegedly have concerns over his ability to continue at the highest level for another season due to the physical demands.

AC Milan are thought to lead the European interest in Lewandowski, while teams from the Premier League are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

How has Lewandowski performed at Barcelona?

Lewandowski has been an incredible signing for Barcelona, scoring 109 goals and registering 22 assists in 164 appearances for the club since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022.

The striker will be remembered as one of the best goalscorers in modern history, and it is understood that he has no plans to retire despite his advancing years.

It is not completely out of the question that Barcelona decide to keep the Poland international for one more season, but due to the wages involved, a departure next summer is likely, and he will certainly be fondly remembered by the Catalan outfit's fans.