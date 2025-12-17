Robert Lewandowski favourite 'revealed' as sensational link-up emerges for Barcelona forward

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 08:48 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:54

Inter Miami have reportedly emerged as the favourites to sign Robert Lewandowski next year, as the experienced striker prepares to leave Barcelona.

The Poland international has again been in strong goalscoring form for the Catalan giants this season, finding the back of the net on eight occasions in 17 appearances, in addition to registering two assists, but his contract at Camp Nou is due to expire in June 2026.

Barcelona are not expected to hand the 37-year-old an extension, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future, with multiple options seemingly on the table.

AC Milan are thought to lead the European interest, while a switch to Saudi Arabia is also possible, but according to Marca, Inter Miami have emerged as the favourites.

The report claims that the MLS outfit view Lewandowski as a possible replacement for Luis Suarez, although it is still possible that the South American could sign for another season.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Inter Miami emerge as 'favourites' for Lewandowski

Inter Miami, who are managed by former Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano, also have a certain Lionel Messi in their ranks.

Messi has scored 77 goals and registered 44 assists in 88 appearances for Inter Miami in all competitions, and he recently signed a new deal until December 2028.

The Herons triumphed in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs, beating Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 earlier this month, and a move to North America is said to appeal to Lewandowski.

The Poland international made the move to Camp Nou from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, and he has represented Barcelona on 164 occasions, scoring 109 goals and registering 22 assists in the process.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Could Lewandowski move to the Premier League?

There has recently been speculation surrounding Lewandowski and a potential move to the Premier League, with Manchester United long-term admirers of the striker.

Lewandowski has proven this season that he is still capable of operating at the highest level, but it is incredibly difficult to imagine the Red Devils moving for him next year following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko in the most recent transfer window.

The experienced forward will want astronomical wages, which would rule out a number of other English teams, and it does appear that he will finish his career without playing in the Premier League.

However, a link-up with Messi next year would certainly be an eye-catching career move.