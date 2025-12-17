World Cup 2026: Understand Nigeria's complaint that could thwart DR Congo's dream return

By Axel Clody | 17 Dec 2025 08:36 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:37

The Democratic Republic of Congo are 90 minutes away from competing at the World Cup for the first time since 1974. But the Congolese dream of returning to the World Cup after 51 years is threatened by a Nigeria complaint.

Congo are qualified for the "final" of the international play-off and await the winner of the clash between New Caledonia and Jamaica to know their opponent in the battle for the World Cup place.

The problem is that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) allege the irregular fielding of up to nine Congolese national team players in the decisive match in which Congo overcame Nigeria on penalties to advance to the global playoff.

Understanding Nigeria's complaint against Congo

According to Arise News portal, Nigeria have issued a complaint due to irregular fielding of part of the DR Congo squad. The allegation is of supposed irregularity in the dual citizenship removal process for nine Congolese players who were used in the match.

The NFF allege that these players did not complete the legal and administrative procedures to obtain Congolese citizenship within the correct timeframe. Amongst the names cited are Axel Tuanzebe (born in England), Arthur Masuaku (France), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (England) and Noah Sadiki (Belgium).

Still according to the publication, FIFA would reportedly have accepted the naturalisation process of the players mentioned by Nigeria "in theory".

The NFF, for their part, allege that the Democratic Republic of Congo do not accept dual citizenship and that many of these players have not renounced their nationalities from their country of origin.

Should FIFA uphold the complaint against the Congolese national team, Nigeria would be qualified for the international play-off in Congo's place.

Congo's situation in World Cup playoff

Nigerian imbroglio aside, the Democratic Republic of Congo are one match away from securing their place at the 2026 World Cup. The Congolese side are one of the seeded teams in the international World Cup play-off and await the winner of the clash between New Caledonia and Jamaica to know their opponent in the battle for the place.

Play-off 1 Semi-final: New Caledonia vs Jamaica

Final: Democratic Republic of Congo vs winner of New Caledonia vs Jamaica

Should they secure the place, Congo will indeed enter a complicated group at the World Cup: Group K, which has Colombia as seeded team, as well as Portugal and Uzbekistan.

To reach the international playoff, Congo needed to win the African playoff. The Congolese side beat Cameroon 1-0 in the semi-final and then overcame Nigeria on penalties to secure their place.

This article was originally published on Trivela.