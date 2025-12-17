Real Madrid transfer news: 'It didn't work out' - Bayern Munich gem came close to joining Los Blancos

By Axel Clody | 17 Dec 2025 08:47 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:37

A young Bayern Munich player of just 17 years old has been enchanting football fans with his talent. Lennart Karl has emerged as one of the great Bavarian prospects in recent years, but his football trajectory could have been different. Real Madrid could be on his CV.

The story was reported by journalist Sebastian Leisgang, from Suddeutsche Zeitung, on German podcast Und nun zum Sport. The reporter stated that the attacking midfielder had a trial at the Merengues at 10 years old.

The first level was in Germany, in Grosskrotzenburg. The player was subsequently approved for the following phase in Memmingen, also in his home country. The trials pleased those sent by the Spanish giants, and the player was invited for a stage at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The agreement with Real Madrid didn't work out"

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

"As is known, the agreement with Real Madrid didn't work out at the time. His father told me he was happy because he felt it wasn't really about his son, but rather about negotiating contracts with major consultancy agencies. That's why it didn't work out. Looking back, the family don't regret not sorting things out with Madrid," the journalist said.

Spanish newspaper AS reported that the Merengue club denied this version of events, however, gave no further details.

Karl's assessment period by Real Madrid would reportedly have happened in 2018, the same year he emerged as a promising talent in Eintracht Frankfurt's under-11s.

From Frankfurt academy to Bayern stardom: Lennart Karl's meteoric rise

© Imago

In January 2022, the youngster had already sparked Bayern Munich's interest. He decided to transfer to his hometown club, SV Viktoria Aschaffenburg, to go to the Bavarians' academy mid-year, when the season finished.

"Playing for Bayern was always his dream. When we saw the academy structure, Lennart was certain he wanted to play football for this club," athlete's father Steffen Aloe told the Bundesliga website.

Karl evolved gradually through the academy categories and reached professional level this season, under Vincent Kompany's command. He inherited the number 42 shirt that previously belonged to Jamal Musiala and has been delivering the goods.

In most of his 20 appearances for the first team in the current campaign, the player has been in midfield, however, he can also play on the right wing.

Lennart Karl has six goals and two assists in 2025-26. The most recent goal was in the draw with Mainz on Sunday (14th) in the German league. In the Champions League, the gem has three goals and established a competition record.

This article was originally published on Trivela.