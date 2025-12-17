Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 10:11 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:56

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign at home to Sevilla on Saturday night.

Los Blancos beat Alaves 2-1 in their last league fixture, with the result leaving them second in the La Liga table, four points behind division leaders Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Sevilla kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm on Saturday night.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Sevilla being played?

The match will take place at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

Los Blancos recorded a 4-2 victory over Sevilla in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign, and they have not lost at home to Saturday's opponents in La Liga since December 2008.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Sevilla in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla will not be shown live.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through Disney+, which will stream one La Liga game per week in the UK as part of a three-year broadcasting deal.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Disney+ will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Sevilla?

Real Madrid managed to record a huge victory over Alaves in La Liga last weekend, with the result easing the pressure on head coach Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos are four points behind division leaders Barcelona, and the capital outfit will not want that gap to become bigger before the winter break in Spain, so a victory is absolutely vital here.

Real Madrid have won seven of their last eight matches against Sevilla, while they are unbeaten against Los Nervionenses in Spain's top flight since September 2018.

Sevilla have picked up four points from their last two league matches, which has helped them move into ninth spot in the table, five points behind sixth-placed Real Betis.