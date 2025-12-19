Leeds United transfer news: Out-of-favour attacker makes January 'decision' following Daniel Farke snub

By Carter White | 19 Dec 2025 10:36

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe is reportedly set to stay at Elland Road and fight for a starting spot past the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute last time out, when the Whites picked up a 1-1 draw at the base of Brentford in the Premier League.

Piroe collected the Championship's Golden Boot award last season with 19 goals, whilst also providing seven assists in the second tier.

However, head coach Daniel Farke has moved away from the Dutchman in attacking areas, with the forward starting just two Premier League matches this term.

Piroe is likely to be restricted to a watching brief once again as Leeds welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road on Saturday night.

© Imago

Piroe 'optimistic' about Leeds future

According to The Athletic, Piroe has taken his lack of game time well ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The report claims that the 26-year-old is not looking for a move away from Elland Road during the winter trading point.

It is understood that Piroe is remaining patient and believes that his time in the Premier League spotlight will come at Leeds this term.

The Dutchman has only featured in eight of his side's 16 top-flight matches in 2025-26 after starting 36 Championship matches last term.

It is said that Piroe's agent is on the lookout for any potential moves in January, although the player is supposedly content at Elland Road.

© Imago / Action Plus

Why is Piroe not playing for Leeds?

In simple terms, Leeds spent a lot of time recruiting new forwards over the summer, and they have all moved above Piroe in the pecking order.

After a slow start to life at Elland Road, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has four goals in as many Premier League matches.

The towering striker is partnered by either Lukas Nmecha or Noah Okafor, both high-profile arrivals from the continent.