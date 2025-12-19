Leeds United transfer news: Whites handed major 'boost' in pursuit of Championship midfielder

By Carter White | 19 Dec 2025 10:18

Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer is reportedly set to leave Bramall Lane at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is known to be wanted by Leeds United, who are in the midst of a three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's men will take to the pitch for the final time before Christmas on Saturday night, when they welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road.

The Eagles have been given a major headache in terms of scheduling, playing a Conference League fixture on Thursday night.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed earlier this week that he will make 11 changes from the side that started the draw against KuPS.

Sheffield United to lose Hamer in summer?

According to Football Insider, Sheffield United could be heading towards a major blow in their midfield department.

The report claims that the Blades are set to lose the talents of Hamer in the summer if they do not earn promotion to the Premier League.

It is understood that clubs are keen on signing the 28-year-old in January, although Chris Wilder's men are reluctant to sell the star during the middle of the campaign.

At the end of the season, Hamer will have just a single year left on his Bramall Lane contract, with an extension unlikely at this moment.

As a result, Leeds and other Premier League suitors are preparing to swoop for the services of the influential Dutchman.

How likely are United to be promoted?

After losing the playoff final last season to Sunderland, Wilder was sacked as Sheffield United head coach, with Ruben Selles brought in as the replacement.

The Spaniard's spell at Bramall Lane was nothing short of a disaster, with Wilder returning to the club just months later.

The Blades' poor start to the campaign and almost ruled them out of contention for a top-two spot, although a playoff berth remains achievable.