Manchester giants 'steal march' on rivals in Antoine Semenyo transfer race

By Carter White | 19 Dec 2025 14:28

Manchester City have reportedly held talks with Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo over a potential transfer in January.

A number of clubs are known to be keen on the 25-year-old, with Manchester United supposedly set to do all they can to sign the star.

Semenyo is currently the third-highest goalscorer in the Premier League with seven strikes in 15 appearances.

After a bit of a barron run, the winger netted at the Theatre of Dreams against the Red Devils in a 4-4 draw on Monday night.

Due to Ghana's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, Semenyo is available throughout the festive period for Bournemouth.

Man City 'open talks' with Semenyo

According to talkSPORT, Manchester City have taken a major step forward in their pursuit of Bournemouth star Semenyo.

The report claims that the Citizens have held initial talks with the 25-year-old regarding a potential move to the Etihad.

It is understood that Man City have stolen a march on other potential suitors, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

All of the above parties are supposedly chasing a January deal for the attacker, who has a release clause between £60m and £65m.

It is also stated that Arsenal would be open to exploring a deal for Semenyo if they offload a winger in the New Year.

Semenyo catching the eye

In a month where the majority of AFCON stars are heading to Morocco, Semenyo is staying at home and looking to cause problems for Premier League defences.

It appears that the 25-year-old has the pick of the division's elite clubs ahead of the January window, with his days at the Vitality Stadium numbered.

Semenyo will be thriving to net his eighth goal of the Premier League term as Bournemouth host Burnley on Saturday afternoon.