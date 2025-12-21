Crystal Palace lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for EFL Cup quarter-final as Jean-Philippe Mateta dropped

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 11:09

Crystal Palace marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta may be demoted from the starting XI when the Eagles face Arsenal in Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final at the Emirates.

The France international has been playing through the pain of a knee injury of late, and while the FA Cup winners are hopeful that he will not need to undergo surgery on the issue, that conservative approach will require careful management.

Mateta completed 77 minutes of Saturday's 4-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds United but will likely be spared for this one given the tight turnaround, so Christantus Ugonna Uche can feel optimistic of a starting role against the Gunners.

The Getafe loanee could be one of a few alterations from Oliver Glasner, whose side are playing for the third time in six days on Tuesday and will be missing the influential Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada and Daniel Munoz again.

Eddie Nketiah has only enjoyed limited success in the final third recently, whereas Justin Devenny now has goals in back-to-back games, so the ex-Arsenal man could also be axed as Devenny and Yeremy Pino join forces with Uche up front.

Jefferson Lerma replaced Will Hughes at half time at Elland Road, and that change could now occur from the first whistle at the Emirates, where Borna Sosa may also step in for Tyrick Mitchell in the left wing-back slot.

Jaydee Canvot and Walter Benitez are in line for starts in the Eagles' backline too; the former could deputise for Maxence Lacroix, who has played the most minutes of any Crystal Palace player this season with a staggering 2,430.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Richards, Guehi, Canvot; Clyne, Lerma, Wharton, Sosa; Pino, Devenny; Uche

