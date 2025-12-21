Arsenal lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for EFL Cup quarter-final as Gabriel Jesus, Joshua Nichols start

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 10:57 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 11:09

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could be in line for his first start in almost a year when the Gunners host Crystal Palace in Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final.

The Brazil international memorably took down the Eagles with a hat-trick in this exact fixture last year and has now made three straight appearances off the bench since recovering from a devastating ACL injury.

Viktor Gyokeres was the match-winner in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League success at Everton, but the Swede's all-around play still left something to be desired, and Jesus is surely now ready for either 45 or 60 minutes of action.

The South American could form part of a new-look front three for Arsenal, as Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli could benefit from the tight turnaround to replace Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard respectively.

Martin Zubimendi looked uncharacteristically lethargic against Everton too, so Christian Norgaard should be a certainty in the number six role, potentially alongside Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino in a new-look midfield.

However, defensive shortages mean that William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori should be retained, although the latter could move across to left centre-back, thus allowing Myles Lewis-Skelly to start at left-back and Piero Hincapie to enjoy a well-earned rest.

Jurrien Timber is also due a break, but Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera's injuries complicate matters on the right for Mikel Arteta, who may therefore have no choice but to throw in 19-year-old Joshua Nichols.

The teenager made his first and only Arsenal appearance to date against Bolton Wanderers in last year's EFL Cup, and he could be part of a rejigged backline protecting Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Nichols, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Merino; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

