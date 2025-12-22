Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Mikel Arteta sent Marc Guehi transfer message before EFL Cup quarter-final

By Ben Knapton | 22 Dec 2025 07:45

Marc Guehi would be a magnificent signing for Arsenal, but the Crystal Palace captain is highly unlikely to consider a switch to the Emirates Stadium, Gunners expert Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's side welcome the FA Cup holders to the Emirates Stadium for Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final, although they will once again be low on defensive numbers due to injuries to Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White (both ankle).

White's latest issue has fuelled the belief that he could be up for sale in 2026, when Real Madrid could also go back in for William Saliba following reports that the 15-time European champions have decided against signing Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool.

Over at Selhurst Park, Guehi is confirmed to be leaving Palace at the end of the season when his contract expires, having seen a £35m deadline-day switch to Liverpool break down over the summer, and the England international will not be short of suitors.

However, while Watts would be delighted to see Arsenal move for Guehi next summer, he is not expecting the Gunners to beat Liverpool, Real or Bayern Munich to the 25-year-old if Saliba stays.

“That would be a hell of a tough convincing job, especially now that Mosquera has been added to the mix," Watts said. "Guehi’s going to want to be a main man somewhere, and I'm sure he's going to be offered the opportunity to be the main man at so many top clubs across Europe. But he just won't be the main man here.

“You’ve got Saliba and Gabriel there - you'd have to be incredibly brave as a centre-back to say ‘I'm going to displace one of those two.’ Full credit to you if you did have that sort of mindset, but I just don't see it.

“It'd be so hard to convince him to come, given the level of clubs who are going to be trying to get him as well in the summer. I'd love it, but I'd struggle to see that happening.”

Guehi will be part of a Palace side aiming to pull off a surprise upset of Arsenal in Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final, when the Gunners will aim to take another step towards ending a 32-year drought in the competition, having not lifted the trophy since 1993.

Arteta's second-string teams took down Port Vale and Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the competition, and even with their defensive shortages, the Gunners will be firm favourites to overcome a Palace side low on confidence, energy and personnel.

Oliver Glasner's team are winless in three games after their 4-1 Premier League loss to Leeds United, will be playing for the third time in six days and are without integral names such as Daniel Munoz, Ismaila Sarr and Daichi Kamada.

Watts professed before the Port Vale win that EFL Cup glory was a priority for him this season, and he has once again urged Arsenal to go all out for victory and avoid 'throwing' the game against Palace, who eased past a youthful Liverpool team in round four.

“It’s certainly the lowest on my priority list. It was at the start of the season, but that doesn't mean I don't want to win it.," Watts added. "I think they can go on and win it, even if it is the lowest of their priorities.

“It'll be interesting to see how Palace approach it, what sort of changes they make - it comes in the middle of an incredibly difficult period of fixtures and constant football for them as well. I just want to see Arsenal win this competition.

“It could do them the world of good to get it tucked away in the trophy cabinet, at the start of the crucial run in the Premier League and Champions League. Confidence wise, it could be absolutely massive.

“I don't want him to take any unnecessary risks - he needs to utilise his squad and that squad is stretched at the moment. So it's going to be difficult, but it's a huge opportunity to shut everyone up. You’re three games away from a Wembley final, 270 minutes, maybe more of extra time, but you can cope with that. When there’s a trophy on the line, go for it.

“I know a lot of people think differently and think play the kids, chuck it, it doesn't matter. I understand the argument. But for me, it's a competition that Arsenal, now they're here, absolutely have to try to win.”

After Saturday's nervy 1-0 Premier League win over Everton, Arteta could make an abundance of changes for the quarter-final, and he has been tipped to start the likes of Gabriel Jesus and a seldom-seen teenage defender in midweek.

