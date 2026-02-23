Arsenal transfer news: Gunners possess 'huge interest' in Spanish defender with Ben White future uncertain

By Carter White | 23 Feb 2026 17:25 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 17:49

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon defender Ivan Fresneda as a potential replacement for Ben White.

The English right-back was a surprise absentee from the Gunners squad on Sunday afternoon in the North London derby, in which the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium managed a 4-1 triumph over their local rivals.

Arsenal head coach Arteta explained on the weekend that White had failed to make the matchday thinking due to a minor problem, joining Germany international Kai Havertz in the medical room of the title chasers.

Nevertheless, the Gunners managed a standout result at the expense of Spurs, who were victims of braces from both Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, with the latter currently enjoying great goalscoring form.

Just a week after one impressive derby success, Arsenal will be in desperate need of another as they welcome Liam Rosenior's Chelsea to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

White's Arsenal future 'far from certain' amid Fresneda talk

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are planning for major changes in their defensive ranks during the summer transfer window, despite possessing the meanest defensive record in the Premier League so far.

The report claims that the title-chasing Gunners are huge admirers of Sporting Lisbon right-back Fresneda, who is knocking on the door for a spot in Spain's World Cup squad after impressive performances on the club scene.

As well as Arteta's men, it is understood that Premier League title challengers Manchester City are also looking at a possible swoop for Fresneda in the summer, with Citizens sporting director Hugo Viana responsible for bringing the defender to Lisbon in August 2023.

With the likes of Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth set to depart St James' Park at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, Newcastle United are also supposedly keen on the potential signing of Fresneda.

It is believed that a host of other unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in the Spaniard, who has been recorded as one of the fastest players in this season's Champions League to date.

Where does White go from here?

Since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion during the summer of 2021, White has struggled with a number of fitness and injury problems, keeping him out of Arteta's plans for extended periods of time.

Given the emergence of Jurrien Timber at right-back this term, the Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates, where he used to connect with Bukayo Saka excellently on the right flank.

With his current deal in North London expiring in 2028, White could be on his way out of Arsenal before that point, with Fresneda representing an exciting potential replacement for the Premier League contenders.