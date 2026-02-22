Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Why Ben White is missing from North London derby as Mikel Arteta gives injury update

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 16:15

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why Ben White is absent from the Gunners' ranks for Sunday's Premier League North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Englishman was an unexpected omission from the visitors' squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, raising fears of yet another fitness setback for the injury-plagued defender.

Jurrien Timber was always expected to start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but White was at least in the squad for Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, so his absence hinted at a fresh blow in the past couple of days.

Speaking to Sky Sports News in the lead-up to the game, Arteta refused to go into specifics surrounding White's concern, although he suggested that the defender will not be sidelined for long.

"Ben, he had a little niggle yesterday and he couldn't make the game," Arteta said, while also explaining that the fixture came slightly too soon for Kai Havertz to return from his muscular concern.

White and Havertz can also be classed as doubts for next weekend's crunch clash with Chelsea at the Emirates, but Martin Odegaard was at least named on the bench on Sunday after a brief absence with a knee issue.

More to follow.