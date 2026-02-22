Tottenham vs. Arsenal lineups announced as Martin Odegaard decision revealed for North London derby

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 15:18 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 15:29

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

New Spurs boss Igor Tudor prepares for a baptism of fire in his inaugural Premier League game, especially as the former Juventus and Marseille head coach has also inherited Thomas Frank's injury crisis.

Nevertheless, Tudor has seemingly fielded his favoured 3-4-2-1 setup straight away - in spite of the absence of Cristian Romero - as Joao Palhinha looks set to join Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in defence.

Archie Gray and Djed Spence will start at wing-back for the Lilywhites, while Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma have been given the nod in the hosts' engine room.

Pape Sarr and Xavi Simons are expected to operate a little further forward, in support of Randal Kolo Muani, who worked with Tudor at Juventus and has been selected over Dominic Solanke.

In total, Tudor has made two changes to the XI that lost 2-1 to Newcastle United in Frank's final game in charge, and there is also a place on the bench for Richarlison following a spell out with a muscle injury.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Martin Odegaard on bench as Ben White misses out

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has also made a double alteration to the side that drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, but Martin Odegaard is not one of the visitors' changes.

The Norway international has recovered from a knee injury, but he has only been named on the bench, with November's hat-trick hero Eberechi Eze acting as the Gunners' creative focal point instead.

Eze replaces Noni Madueke - whose demotion should signal a return to the right-wing for Bukayo Saka - in one of two changes to the Arsenal frontline, the other of which sees Leandro Trossard displace Gabriel Martinelli.

Kai Havertz is not involved. despite previous optimism over his chances of recovering from a muscle concern in time, while defender Ben White is an unexpected absentee from the Gunners' squad.

Victory for Arsenal will restore their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, albeit having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

On the other hand, 16th-placed Spurs - who could drop to 17th before kickoff if Nottingham Forest overcome Liverpool - will go seven clear of West Ham United in the relegation zone with a long-awaited derby triumph.

Tottenham starting lineup: Vicario; Palhinha, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Gray, Bissouma, Gallagher, Spence; Sarr, Simons; Kolo Muani

Subs: Austin, Richarlison, Tel, Solanke, Souza, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Rowswell, Wilson

Arsenal starting lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly