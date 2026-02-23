Premier League title race: Man City in danger of losing “special” Pep Guardiola favourite for Arsenal showdown

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Feb 2026 15:15 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 15:21

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva is walking a suspension tightrope ahead of their upcoming Premier League title showdown with leaders Arsenal.

The 31-year-old is regarded as one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted first-team stars and is one of only two players, along with Erling Haaland, who has played in all 27 of City’s Premier League games this season.

Bernardo typically leads by example for the Citizens, but the versatile midfielder has been booked in each of his last three league appearances, which will come as a concern for Guardiola and co.

After being cautioned in important victories over Liverpool and Fulham, Bernardo received his latest yellow card for a late challenge in Man City’s 2-1 home win over Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Man City’s No.20 was considered fortunate by some to not be sent off for a second bookable offence after barging into Dan Burn in the second half, with the Magpies ‘not on the right end of the decisions’ in the eyes of head coach Eddie Howe.

Bernardo edging closer to potential Premier League suspension

An unwanted run of three successive bookings for Bernardo in the Premier League has moved him onto eight for the season – only Wolves midfielder Andre (nine) has picked up more.

Premier League players are hit with a two-match suspension if they accumulate 10 yellow cards through a season, and that tally will reset after the 32nd match of the campaign.

If Bernardo receives two more yellow cards over Man City’s next five top-flight games, he will be given a two-match ban.

The Portuguese playmaker will attempt to avoid entering the referee’s book in City’s upcoming fixtures against Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Chelsea and league leaders Arsenal.

Should Bernardo receive his 10th yellow card of the season against either West Ham or Chelsea, he will be forced to miss Man City’s potential title decider against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on April 18.

Guardiola will be keen to have his “special” captain available for that encounter against the Gunners, as the Citizens endeavour to close the gap to the summit.

“Special” Bernardo at risk of missing Man City vs. Arsenal title showdown

“I sleep better when I decide to play [Bernardo] in the team and I have to take care of my health,” Guardiola jokingly told reporters at the end of last month.

“He’s another type. He’s a competitor and he has fire in his eyes still. Hopefully he can inoculate this fire to the rest of the group.

“How we defend every single ball, how we read what we have to do. The guy who creates excuses forgets the mistakes and he never finds excuses.

“He is special because of how he competes in every single game. Sometimes he cannot because he is exhausted. He has played the most minutes with me in 10 seasons here, it’s because he’s really good.”

Before facing Arsenal in the Premier League, Man City do battle with the Gunners in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on March 22, but any potential suspension for Bernardo will only apply to Premier League games, should he receive his 10th booking before then.

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table, five points behind Arsenal following their 4-1 win over North London rivals Tottenham on Sunday, though the Citizens have a game in hand.