Arsenal chief Andrea Berta 'ready' to offer new five-year contract to star player following Bukayo Saka extension

By Carter White | 23 Feb 2026 16:58 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 17:50

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to open talks with midfielder Declan Rice over a new contract at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old has become a cornerstone of the improvement of the Gunners under head coach Mikel Arteta, with the player even likened to Steven Gerrard in recent times due to stellar domestic and continental form.

Rice has netted four goals and provided four assists across 27 Premier League appearances for the North Londoners this season to date, as they chase down a first top-flight title in over two decades.

The combative midfielder was partly at fault for Tottenham Hotspur's goal on Sunday, however the Gunners rallied in the second half to eventually secure a comfortable 4-1 victory over their relegation-threatened rivals.

Currently sitting five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings, Arteta's troops are on course to win their 14th English top-flight title, and their first since 2004.

Arsenal ready to offer new Rice deal?

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are continuing to progress with tying down some of their first-team stars, following the recent contract extensions for centre-back duo William Saliba and Gabriel, as well as winger Bukayo Saka.

The report claims that the title-chasing Gunners touched base with the representatives of Rice at the conclusion of 2025 to express an eagerness to enter talks over a new deal for the midfielder in 2026.

The ex-West Ham enforcer's current contract at the Emirates expires at the conclusion of the 2027-28 season, with Arteta's side possessing the ability to extend that agreement by a further 12 months.

However, there is a general consensus that Rice is in line for an improved deal following his top-class displays for the Gunners in recent times, with higher-ups at the club seeing the player as 'the best in the world' in his position.

It is understood that the player himself and his representative are keen to begin contract negotiations, with the midfielder supposedly ready to commit the remainder of his career at the top level to Arsenal.

Declan Rice contract: Arsenal focusing on the future

Over the past six years, Arsenal have slowly built up to the status of an English and European powerhouse under the tutelage of Arteta, who could be lifting the Premier League trophy in May.

Joining the Gunners' journey from London rivals West Ham in 2023, £105m Rice made the difficult decision to part ways with the Hammers after leading them to Conference League glory in Albania.

Nearly three years on, it is unquestionable that the 27-year-old made the right choice to swap the London Stadium for the Emirates, with the Englishman blossoming into a world-class operator in midfield.