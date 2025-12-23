Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Newcastle United: Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo latest

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Dec 2025 22:44 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 22:46

Manchester United will aim to bounce back from their matchday 17 defeat to Aston Villa when they welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford in the Premier League's singular Boxing Day fixture.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the standings, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while they are also three points ahead of the Magpies.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Newcastle United.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Ruled Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

De Ligt has missed Man United's recent matches due to a back problem, but there is a hope that the Netherlands international will return in time for their final fixture of 2025 against Wolves.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Ruled Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 04 (vs. Leeds United)

Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back is expected to remain out until 2026.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Mbeumo travelled to Morocco to take part int he Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon, and the forward will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Similarly to Mbeumo, Amad is currently in Morocco playing for the Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving the wing-back unavailable while he competes in the tournament.

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

The final of Manchester United's AFCON trio, Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad taking part in the competition, and the defender will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Ruled Out

Reason: Calf/Shin/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Mainoo reportedly got an injury in Manchester United's final training session before the Aston Villa game, and there is no expected return date for the midfielder as the assessment of his problems continue.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Ruled Out

Reason: Thigh

Possible return date: January 07 (vs. Burnley)

Fernandes was forced off at half-time in the defeat to Aston Villa with a suspected hamstring injury, and Ruben Amorim has stated that the Red Devils captain will not play in their next games.