Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Newcastle United: Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo latest

Manchester United will aim to bounce back from their matchday 17 defeat to Aston Villa when they welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford in the Premier League's singular Boxing Day fixture.
The Red Devils are currently seventh in the standings, just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while they are also three points ahead of the Magpies.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Newcastle United.
Matthijs de Ligt
Status: Ruled Out
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)
De Ligt has missed Man United's recent matches due to a back problem, but there is a hope that the Netherlands international will return in time for their final fixture of 2025 against Wolves.
Harry Maguire
Status: Ruled Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: January 04 (vs. Leeds United)
Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back is expected to remain out until 2026.
Bryan Mbeumo
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Mbeumo travelled to Morocco to take part int he Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon, and the forward will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.
Amad Diallo
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Similarly to Mbeumo, Amad is currently in Morocco playing for the Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving the wing-back unavailable while he competes in the tournament.
Noussair Mazraoui
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
The final of Manchester United's AFCON trio, Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad taking part in the competition, and the defender will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.
Kobbie Mainoo
Status: Ruled Out
Reason: Calf/Shin/Heel
Possible return date: Unknown
Mainoo reportedly got an injury in Manchester United's final training session before the Aston Villa game, and there is no expected return date for the midfielder as the assessment of his problems continue.
Bruno Fernandes
Status: Ruled Out
Reason: Thigh
Possible return date: January 07 (vs. Burnley)
Fernandes was forced off at half-time in the defeat to Aston Villa with a suspected hamstring injury, and Ruben Amorim has stated that the Red Devils captain will not play in their next games.