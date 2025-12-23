Man Utd vs. Newcastle Utd: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Boxing Day clash

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Dec 2025 12:34

In the Premier League's only Boxing Day fixture, Manchester United will welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League standings, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while the Magpies are 11th and six points away from the top four.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Manchester United vs. Newcastle United kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Friday night.

Where is Manchester United vs. Newcastle United being played?

The match will take place at Manchester United's iconic home stadium, Old Trafford.

Newcastle United have won in two of their last three visits to Old Trafford, including a 2-0 win in December last year, while they have also scored at least two goals in all of their last three games at Man United's home stadium.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at Old Trafford will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8:00pm on Boxing Day.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Man Utd vs. Newcastle Utd: What's at stake?

Manchester United looked to have finally turned a corner under Ruben Amorim as they won three matches in a row in October, while they lost just once in a 10-game stretch between October and mid December.

However, recent results have been rather underwhelming, with the Red Devils winning just two of their last eight, and their results at Old Trafford have been particularly concerning.

Man United devastatingly lost 1-0 to 10-man Everton, followed by draws with West Ham United (1-1) and Bournemouth (4-4), leaving them without a win in any of their last three Old Trafford matches.

As a result, the Red Devils will be eager to secure all three points when they take on Newcastle United on Boxing Day, especially as a win would lift them onto level points with fourth-placed Chelsea before the rest of the matchday's fixtures take place.

Newcastle United will enter into Friday's encounter with plenty of confidence, though, as they have had plenty of encouragement from their recent visits to Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe will be hoping his side can build on that record and secure a much-needed win on Friday, as they have triumphed just once in their last four matches, and they currently trail the top four by a significant six points.