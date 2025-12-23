Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool 'learn' condition for Antoine Semenyo release clause

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Dec 2025 14:10 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 14:51

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form this season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 16 Premier League appearances.

The Manchester clubs are reportedly thought to be leading the race for Semenyo's signature, and the winger could make a decision on his future within the next few days.

Man City have reportedly held initial talks with the Bournemouth winger regarding a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, but other clubs are also in the mix.

PL clubs learn Semenyo's release clause conditions

© Imago / Sportimage

Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his contract, and Bournemouth would be powerless to prevent him from leaving if any one of the aforementioned clubs pay the amount.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the release clause is only valid for the first 10 days of January, and the winger's exit is more than likely.

It also means that all interested parties are expected to complete Semenyo's signature at the start of the January window, as Bournemouth can demand a higher transfer fee for the winger once the validity period expires.

Tottenham are reportedly ready to shatter their wage structure to bring him to the north London club, but Jacobs claims that Semenyo has other priorities.

Do Liverpool have a chance to sign Semenyo?

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Despite showing strong interest, Liverpool have become less active in pursuing Semenyo in recent weeks.

However, the Reds can reignite their interest following the injury to record signing Alexander Isak, who is set to be out of action for at least a few months.

With Mohamed Salah participating at the AFCON and his own future in doubt, and Cody Gakpo also missing due to injury, Liverpool have few options in their attacking areas.

Semenyo can play on both flanks and could be a fantastic addition to the side, but Liverpool's transfer strategy could change following Isak's injury.