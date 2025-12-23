Man Utd, Man City receive major Antoine Semenyo boost as rivals 'withdraw' from transfer race

By Ben Sully | 23 Dec 2025 10:24 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 10:27

Manchester United and Manchester City have reportedly been handed a boost in their efforts to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international has gained plenty of admirers with his performances in a Bournemouth shirt, especially as he has managed a return of eight goals and three assists in 16 Premier League appearances this season.

Semenyo looked to have committed his long-term future to Bournemouth when he signed a new contract in the summer until June 2030.

However, Semenyo's contract contains a £65m release clause, which will become active for a limited time in the January transfer window.

Tottenham withdraw from Semenyo transfer race

As a result, several big Premier League clubs have been linked ahead of the winter transfer market, including city neighbours Man United and Man City.

The two local rivals are believed to be leading the race to prise Semenyo away from the Vitality Stadium in the new year.

Tottenham were also said to be among those showing a keen interest, although Sky Sports News are reporting that Spurs have now pulled out of the race for Semenyo's signature.

The report claims that Thomas Frank's side are focusing on alternative transfer targets, meaning there is one less obstacle for the two Manchester rivals.

Could Liverpool rival Man Utd, Man City?

While Tottenham may be out of the running, Liverpool could still present a threat to Man United and Man City in the battle to sign Semenyo.

That is because the Reds retain an interest despite reportedly being less likely to sign him than they were a month ago.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is on the lookout for attacking reinforcements following the news that Alexander Isak faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

While Semenyo would not be a like-for-like replacement for Isak, he would bolster Slot's options in the final third, especially as Mohamed Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.