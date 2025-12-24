Manchester United injury news vs. Newcastle United: Ruben Amorim delivers Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo update

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Dec 2025 18:18

Ruben Amorim has ruled out Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United's clash against Newcastle United on Friday.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action on boxing day at Old Trafford against Newcatle, and they will hope to bounce back from their 2-1 loss against Aston Villa last Sunday.

United are dealing with a number of absences throughout the team, with midfielders Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes having recently suffered muscle problems.

Amorim revealed that neither will play on Friday, but insisted that the pair will not be out for long, telling reporters: "No, not for this game. They are recovering. I don't think that it is going to take a lot of time. Kobbie is going to return faster than Bruno.

"I don't want to say [how long Bruno will be out]. I have an idea of course, but let's see."

Fernandes was forced off at half time against Villa due to a hamstring injury, and he is anticipated to be on the sidelines for at least a month.

© Imago / Sportimage

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United: Who should start?

Amorim's option in the middle of the pitch are limited, with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte his only senior midfield options.

Neither are particularly adept with the ball, and given United are at home and will likely dominate possession, perhaps starting defender Lisandro Martinez in the middle would benefit the team.

The hosts will also face a dilemma up front considering both Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are away at AFCON with Cameroon and Ivory Coast respectively.

Benjamin Sesko is set to lead United's front three as a striker, while Matheus Cunha's progressive abilities will be important.

Mason Mount started against Villa, though his lack of pace could be an issue, especially as Sesko and Cunha are not renowned speedsters.

© Imago / Sportimage

Can Manchester United qualify for the top four?

United are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Liverpool, and while that gap is not insurmountable, the club's recent form has been concerning.

The Red Devils have lost two, drawn four and won just two of their last eight Premier League games, with the team dropping points four times against sides in the bottom half of the table in that period.

Amorim's players have performed better against opponents that dominate the ball, but three of their next four challengers have averaged less than 50% possession in the Premier League this term.

If United are to qualify for the Champions League, they must improve their performances against so called lesser sides.