Man Utd transfer news: Casemiro, Harry Maguire contract situations clarified in latest Ruben Amorim update

By Ben Knapton | 26 Dec 2025 14:03

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed the current state of play surrounding Casemiro and Harry Maguire's contract situations at Old Trafford.

Both veteran players are due to become free agents at the end of the season, meaning that each is free to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs when the January transfer window opens.

Casemiro - who will return from suspension in Friday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United - has experienced a resurgence under Ruben Amorim in recent months, making 15 top-flight appearances this season and coming up with four goals.

The five-time Champions League winner is still on the same terms he penned upon his arrival from Real Madrid in 2022, but the Red Devils do have the option to extend his terms by another 12 months.

Meanwhile, Maguire - who is currently out with a thigh injury - has only been a bit-part player this term, starting a mere four Premier League games amid competition from Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro.

Ruben Amorim reveals latest on Casemiro, Harry Maguire Man Utd contract situations

© Imago

Speaking to reporters in his pre-Newcastle press conference, Amorim insisted that no decision had been made on their futures, but he also suggested that Man Utd's European participation next season would play a key part in any call.

"No, there is no decision. We have a lot to do. We need to understand what is going to happen in the next season, because we need to understand if there is European games," Amorim told reporters.

"I'm really happy with them, but I don't know what is going to happen, so we'll see what is going to happen until the end of the season, what position we will be, and then we'll see."

Manchester United's current seventh-placed ranking in the Premier League table could be enough for European football next season, depending on the outcomes of the latest UEFA coefficient and the EFL Cup and FA Cup winners.

The Red Devils could also qualify for the Europa League by winning the 2025-26 FA Cup, but Amorim's men face a tough opening test against Brighton & Hove Albion in January's third-round clash.

Should Man United keep or release Casemiro, Harry Maguire?

© Imago

Man United's decisions over Casemiro and Maguire are made even more difficult by the fact that the pair are both in the club's top four highest earners, the former pocketing a team-high £350,000 a week, according to Capology.

Triggering the Brazilian's extension would keep him on the same extortionate pay packet, which club chiefs may not be willing to sanction for an ageing player, no matter how influential he has been this season.

Man Utd could very well try to negotiate a separate extension with a pay cut for Casemiro, whose mentality and title-winning experience is invaluable for younger players in the team, but a parting of the ways is the most likely outcome if that scenario does not come to fruition.

Maguire also boasts plentiful experience and leadership qualities, but the Englishman is also on £190,000 a week and was largely surplus to requirements earlier this term before suffering his injury.

Heaven has slotted in seamlessly in Man Utd's recent matches, and after already having one contract extension activated, his time may be up next year.