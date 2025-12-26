Manchester United transfer news: 'Affordable' midfielder in January 'revealed' as club also identify 'top' summer target

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Dec 2025 19:06

James Garner of Everton has been reported as being an affordable target for Manchester United in January.

Ruben Amorim's side are set to host Newcastle United in the Premier League's only Boxing Day fixture, but the Portuguese head coach will have limited options in midfield.

The injuries to Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes have left the squad with just two senior midfielders in the form of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Fans have urged the club to act in the January transfer window to address the team's lack of depth, but any target could be prohibitively expensive.

The Daily Mail claim that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has been identified as United's priority target for the summer, while former Red Devils player Garner could be an option in the winter given his contract with Everton expires at the end of the season.

© Imago / Sportimage

James Garner assessed: Should Ruben Amorim sign Everton man?

Garner has been an integral part of David Moyes's side, starting all 17 of Everton's Premier League games this season.

The 24-year-old is capable of playing as either a number eight or a number six, and his ability in possession has been key for Everton, with no teammate having attempted more passes (918) in the top flight this term.

Garner has also completed more passes into the final third (78) and won more tackles (23) than any other Toffees player, and his rounded ability with and without the ball could be of benefit to Amorim.

If the Red Devils can secure his signature for a modest sum, and if his addition does not interfere with their summer plans, then the midfielder could be a sensible acquisition.

© Imago

Why Elliott Anderson is a necessary signing in the summer

Anderson has arguably been the best midfielder in the Premier League this season, and signing the Nottingham Forest man would significantly improve the squad.

Casermiro is 33 and is set to leave for free at the end of the season, Fernandes is 31 and cannot be relied upon forever and Mainoo has strongly been linked with an exit.

Regardless of whether Amorim remains in charge at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are certain to experience considerable turnover in the middle of the park in 2026.

United's ability to beat rivals to the signature of Anderson may be dependent on qualifying for the Champions League, and Garner's addition could be important in pushing them towards the top four at the end of the season.