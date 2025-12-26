Barcelona 'actively working' on signing Marcus Rashford as Hansi Flick stance revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Dec 2025 16:42

Barcelona are reportedly working on a deal to sign Marcus Rashford permanently next summer.

The England international is currently on loan at the Catalan club from Manchester United, and the La Liga giants have the option to sign him permanently for £26m at the end of his deal.

The 28-year-old has been in impressive form for the La Liga champions, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in all competitions.

Rashford was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim, he secured a move to Barcelona, where he enjoyed an unforeseen resurgence under Hansi Flick.

The versatile forward has recently expressed his desire to continue at Barcelona beyond the summer, regardless of what position he plays.

Hansi Flick stance on Rashford revealed

Barcelona sit four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, and Rashford has played a significant part in it; everyone at the club appreciates his efforts.

According to Matteo Moretto via The Mirror, Hansi Flick want the Catalan giants to prioritise signing Rashford from Man Utd on a permanent basis.

Barcelona are already working on a deal to extend the England international's stay at Camp Nou beyond his current loan contract, amid their financial troubles.

The injuries to Raphinha and Lamine Yamal helped Rashford feature regularly, and he seized the opportunities with both hands, mainly impacting games from the left flank.

No future for Rashford at Man Utd

Even if Barcelona fail to sign Rashford permanently next summer, there is little to no chance that he will be welcomed back at Old Trafford with open arms.

Rashford has scored 138 goals and registered 78 assists in 426 appearances for Man Utd, but he openly expressed his willingness to seek new challenges after his relationship with Amorim turned sour.

Aston Villa had the opportunity to sign him permanently after his loan spell, but their failure to qualify for the Champions League made the deal difficult to complete.