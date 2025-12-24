Marcus Rashford latest: Barcelona star confirms transfer stance as Man Utd await £26m decision

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 08:02 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 08:02

Barcelona attacker Marcus Rashford - on loan from Manchester United - has made his stance clear on his future amid uncertainty over his next career move.

The England international has enjoyed an unforeseen resurgence since joining Hansi Flick's side, coming up with seven goals and 11 assists in 24 appearances for the Catalan giants in all tournaments.

Thanks in no small part to Rashford's efforts, Barcelona sit four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, and no player in the division has provided more than his eight assists.

The 28-year-old has slowed down in recent weeks, though, only registering one assist and no goals in his last five La Liga appearances amid competition from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

The Spaniard and Brazilian have both endured injury problems this season, opening the door for Rashford to make an impact, but both are undisputed names in the first XI when fully fit.

Man Utd's Marcus Rashford confirms stance on permanent Barcelona move

Rashford's hopes of earning regular starts for Barcelona will therefore be diminished whenever Raphinha and Yamal are available, although he has featured at centre-forward on a couple of occasions for the reigning La Liga champions.

Those two matches with Rashford at striker have brought three goals and one assist - including two strikes and a helper in the 6-1 Champions League crushing of Olympiacos - suggesting that he could potentially succeed Robert Lewandowski up front.

Regardless of what position he plays for Barcelona, Rashford has affirmed that he wants to continue in Catalan colours next season, telling Sport: "My future? I want to stay at Barca.

"This is my goal... But it's not the reason that makes me train hard and give my all. The goal is to win. Barcelona is a huge and wonderful club, built to win titles."

Barcelona agreed a £26m option to buy when they negotiated Rashford's loan signing with Man Utd, but the Blaugrana have not yet made a final decision on whether they will trigger the clause come the end of the season.

However, the most likely outcome has now been revealed as Rashford seeks a permanent exit from Old Trafford, where he is under contract for another two and a half years.

Is there any way back for Marcus Rashford at Man Utd?

Returning to the sort of form that made him such a hit under Erik ten Hag in 2022-23, Rashford's resurgence at Camp Nou has fuelled some belief that he could also reignite his Man United career.

Joshua Zirkzee is unlikely to stay at the Theatre of Dreams for much longer, Chido Obi is not ready for first-team action in Ruben Amorim's eyes, and Bruno Fernandes's long-term future is also the subject of incessant debate.

However, Rashford was clear in his intentions to seek out a new challenge this time last year, and the Red Devils academy graduate has almost certainly pulled on the Man Utd kit for the last time, barring an unexpected change of heart.