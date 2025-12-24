Man City transfer news: Claudio Echeverri buy option decision revealed as Girona 'agree' January loan signing

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 07:42 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 07:42

Manchester City and Girona have reportedly come to an agreement over a loan deal for Argentine talent Claudio Echeverri, and a decision over whether the transfer will include an option to buy has also been revealed.

The former River Plate youngster was initially loaned out to former Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen for the 2025-26 season, but the agreement was recently terminated amid his troubled start to the new term.

Echeverri produced just one assist from 11 appearances for Leverkusen and earned a mere 270 minutes for the German giants, making just one Bundesliga start and two in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old is not seen as an immediate option at Man City thanks to Pep Guardiola's strength in depth in attack, though, and the Sky Blues moved quickly to seek out another new destination for him.

French outfit Rennes reportedly expressed an interest in signing the 2006-born talent, but according to Fabrizio Romano, City will instead ship him out to sister club Girona.

Claudio Echeverri to Girona 'agreed' as Man City make buy option decision

© Imago

The South American will spend the second half of the season with the Spanish strugglers, who are 18th in the La Liga table, having collected just 15 points from their first 17 games of the season.

Echeverri will link up with fellow City loanee Vitor Reis in Spain, alongside the likes of Thomas Lemar, Donny van de Beek, Daley Blind and Axel Witsel.

Romano adds that Echeverri's move will be a straight loan until the end of the season, and Girona will not have an option or obligation to make his stay permanent when the campaign ends.

City therefore seemingly believe that Echeverri can still come good for Guardiola's side in the future, and he still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City forked out £16.1m to sign Echeverri from River Plate in January 2024, but the teenager has played just three matches for the Manchester giants in all competitions, scoring one goal in the Club World Cup this summer.

Could any other Man City players leave in January?

Pep roulette has become a staple of Man City under Guardiola, but the Catalan coach has largely settled on a first-choice XI this season, to the detriment of a few out-of-favour players.

Savinho and Oscar Bobb have both found opportunities hard to come by this season, and the wingers could be the subject of interest from rival clubs in January; Tottenham Hotspur memorably pursued the former in the summer.

Kalvin Phillips is still employed by Man City but has been ostracised from the group under Guardiola, so a mid-season exit will surely be sought for the 30-year-old, while Nathan Ake is alleged to be on the radar of old club Bournemouth.

Second-choice goalkeeper James Trafford was formerly linked with a move elsewhere in January, but Guardiola has since affirmed that the Englishman will be going nowhere next month.